Mississippi's Vintage, Life-Sized Replica Of A 1920s Small Town Is A Unique, Immersive Living Museum Exhibit
If you want a feel for Southern history and culture, head to Mississippi. You'll find authentic Southern hospitality in its small towns, like Laurel, known for its stunning architecture and arts scene. Head to Mississippi's Gulf Coast to visit one of America's coolest small towns, Bay St. Louis, which has rebounded impressively after its devastation by Hurricane Katrina. But the smallest of small towns in the state is located within its capital, Jackson. Called "Small Town, Mississippi," you'll find this life-sized recreation of what a Mississippi town would have looked like in the 1920s as part of the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (simply known as the Mississippi Ag Museum).
Small Town, Mississippi is specifically designed to represent a crossroads town. In the 1920s, crossroads towns (so called because of their locations at the intersection of travel routes) began to emerge with the development of railroads, cars, and agriculture. They served as important hubs for travelers and traders, featuring general stores, gas stations, and mills. At the replica, you'll find a cotton gin, saw mill, filling station, schoolhouse, church, general store, and more, with 11 replica buildings in total. You can walk into each of these buildings, arranged on a main street, and see displays representing life in the 1920s. "Great museum, lots of history and fun to see," wrote Tripadvisor reviewer @JulesB1971, adding, "Walking is comfortable and at your own leisure, no rush and can spend plenty of time in each building."
Historical scenes and hidden treasures in Small Town, Mississippi
If you're planning a trip to Small Town, Mississippi, you get access to it with a modestly priced ticket to the Mississippi Ag Museum in Jackson. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (but note that the general store closes at 4 p.m.). Just a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, the museum is easy to get to if you're flying in. Plus, Jackson is a prime destination on a scenic road trip connecting iconic music stops in the South (Mississippi is known as "the Birthplace of the Blues," after all).
The museum is spread across 39 acres outdoors, with the Small Town display marked by a red sign hanging over the entrance to its main street. You can explore the buildings at your own pace. Among them, you'll find not only recreations but also real, historical artifacts. Small Town's cotton gin is said to be the oldest that operates in the country, dating back to 1892. The church, another standout, is an authentic church building that held services until 1892; it was later moved and reassembled here at the museum. The general store is a favorite for visitors. It has a collection of souvenirs and various items you can buy that would have been sold in the 1920s, including old-fashioned candy, Coca-Cola in glass bottles, jarred goods, and yo-yos.
After spending some time transported back to 1920s Mississippi, wander around other parts of the museum, which is dedicated to preserving the state's agricultural heritage. The Heritage Center is a highlight, which has displays about agriculture and three model railroad setups. Another is the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead, made up of historic farmstead buildings preserved from 1860.