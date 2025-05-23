Mississippi's Vintage, Life-Sized Replica Of A 1920s Small Town Is A Unique, Immersive Living Museum Exhibit

If you're planning a trip to Small Town, Mississippi, you get access to it with a modestly priced ticket to the Mississippi Ag Museum in Jackson. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (but note that the general store closes at 4 p.m.). Just a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, the museum is easy to get to if you're flying in. Plus, Jackson is a prime destination on a scenic road trip connecting iconic music stops in the South (Mississippi is known as "the Birthplace of the Blues," after all).

The museum is spread across 39 acres outdoors, with the Small Town display marked by a red sign hanging over the entrance to its main street. You can explore the buildings at your own pace. Among them, you'll find not only recreations but also real, historical artifacts. Small Town's cotton gin is said to be the oldest that operates in the country, dating back to 1892. The church, another standout, is an authentic church building that held services until 1892; it was later moved and reassembled here at the museum. The general store is a favorite for visitors. It has a collection of souvenirs and various items you can buy that would have been sold in the 1920s, including old-fashioned candy, Coca-Cola in glass bottles, jarred goods, and yo-yos.

After spending some time transported back to 1920s Mississippi, wander around other parts of the museum, which is dedicated to preserving the state's agricultural heritage. The Heritage Center is a highlight, which has displays about agriculture and three model railroad setups. Another is the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead, made up of historic farmstead buildings preserved from 1860.