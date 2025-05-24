The 'Venice Of The Netherlands' Is An Utterly Idyllic, Car-Free Village Close To Amsterdam
Amsterdam is a near-perfect travel destination, not only because it's one of the world's most walkable cities on every European bucket list, but also because it's close to numerous smaller towns that can lend your trip a less-explored angle. For example, just outside of the city, there's Zaandam, a colorful town with toy-like architecture. Head a bit further away — about 1.5 hours by car or two hours by train — and you'll find an even smaller town, known as the "Venice of the Netherlands" for its plethora of hand-dug canals. Here in Giethoorn, getting around by boat is the norm, and cars aren't allowed in the village center (other than designated parking lots).
To the American sensibility, having no cars might sound chaotic or at least unusual. But come to Giethoorn, and you'll notice a palpable difference in the air due to the absence of cars: no honking, no revving engines, no traffic, and people waving hello from the canal or meeting new faces on the footbridges. While you might be thinking that the boat engines would replace the noise of cars, in Giethoorn, diesel engines are forbidden, so even the boats tug along quietly. There's more to see here than just the canals. Walk around the village to see its lovely thatch-roof cottages, a beautiful lake, and a beloved rocks and fossils museum.
How to get around Giethoorn's unique canal system
Why Giethoorn has so many canals is tied to its habitat. The village sits within the National Park Weerribben-Wieden, a large wetland rich with a resource that was highly valuable to medieval communities: peat. The area around Giethoorn attracted peat makers, who dug out the canals by hand to extract and transport the product. Over time, farms became islands interconnected by the network of waterways.
So how do you get around a town without cars? You can still drive to the outer edge of the town, but you'll need to leave your car at the free parking lot, Parkeerplaats Giethoorn. You can get to the parking lot in under two hours from Amsterdam Centraal Station. From there, it's just a 10-minute walk to the town center. The town is easy to walk around — its main path for walking or cycling is called the "Binnenpad," connecting its homes and attractions, and there are over 180 wooden bridges that arch over the canals.
Then, of course, there's also the option to get around by boat. The popular way to cruise the canals is by "whisper boat," a noiseless, electric-powered boat. These boats typically seat up to six people and can be rented by the hour. Boot Huren Giethoorn is a well-reviewed boat rental that's just a seven-minute walk from the parking lot. There's even a Giethoorn sailing app to help you navigate around the canals.
A canal-side tour of Giethoorn
Giethoorn is small enough that it should be considered one of the best day trips from Amsterdam. To make the most of a self-guided tour, start from the parking lot and walk along the Binnenpad five minutes to the De Oude Aarde Museum, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the summer. It's Giethoorn's oldest museum, with a special collection of gems, minerals, and fossils, plus a neighboring gemstone shop. Pair this with a visit to another museum a bit further along the Binnenpad, the Museum Giethoorn 't Olde Maat Uus. This museum covers the village's history, and it's definitely worth popping into, as you might be surprised by some of the stories. For example, the name Giethoorn comes from the goat horns that were found on the land. In the summer, the museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cruise along the canals past some cute cafés and restaurants. One popular place worth stopping at for lunch is the Grand Café Fanfare, which is named after the 1958 Dutch comedy film "Fanfare" that was shot in the village. In the café, you'll see memorabilia from the film, such as musical instruments, on the walls. It also has a beer garden right on the canal. If you head east from here, you're just five minutes from Bovenwijde Lake. The body of water is picturesque just to gaze at, but it's also a great place to get out on the water, whether by swimming, kayaking, or supping (an activity similar to paddleboarding).