The 'Venice Of The Netherlands' Is An Utterly Idyllic, Car-Free Village Close To Amsterdam

Amsterdam is a near-perfect travel destination, not only because it's one of the world's most walkable cities on every European bucket list, but also because it's close to numerous smaller towns that can lend your trip a less-explored angle. For example, just outside of the city, there's Zaandam, a colorful town with toy-like architecture. Head a bit further away — about 1.5 hours by car or two hours by train — and you'll find an even smaller town, known as the "Venice of the Netherlands" for its plethora of hand-dug canals. Here in Giethoorn, getting around by boat is the norm, and cars aren't allowed in the village center (other than designated parking lots).

To the American sensibility, having no cars might sound chaotic or at least unusual. But come to Giethoorn, and you'll notice a palpable difference in the air due to the absence of cars: no honking, no revving engines, no traffic, and people waving hello from the canal or meeting new faces on the footbridges. While you might be thinking that the boat engines would replace the noise of cars, in Giethoorn, diesel engines are forbidden, so even the boats tug along quietly. There's more to see here than just the canals. Walk around the village to see its lovely thatch-roof cottages, a beautiful lake, and a beloved rocks and fossils museum.