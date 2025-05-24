Kosovo's Second-Largest City Offers An Under-The-Radar European Getaway With Museums And A Mountain Backdrop

The Western Balkans have been a popular destination for travelers on the European backpacking circuit for some time, particularly for those traveling on a budget or long-term backpackers running out of their eligible Schengen Area days (we've got you covered on all things Schengen). Though the region was torn with conflict throughout the '90s and into the early 2000s, the area has been developing rapidly, and it is known for its warm and genuine hospitality. Slovenia and Croatia have become mainstream destinations, most notably with the former's famous Lake Bled and the latter's notorious Dalmatian coast. Albania has also recently become a rising priority for curious travelers, though many still overlook the newest and youngest country in Europe, none other than the Republic of Kosovo.

While any visit to Kosovo should start with a visit to its cosmopolitan and youthful capital of Prishtina, we want to focus on Kosovo's second-largest city. Tucked away in the foothills of the Sharr Mountains, Prizren is the kind of place that feels like a warm embrace. With its cobbled streets, quaint stone bridges, and the gentle hum of life unfolding along the banks of the Prizren River, this picturesque town is nothing short of enchanting. The moment you set foot in Prizren, it's as if you've stepped into a storybook where every corner whispers tales of Ottoman grandeur, medieval resilience, and artistic expression.