Kosovo's Second-Largest City Offers An Under-The-Radar European Getaway With Museums And A Mountain Backdrop
The Western Balkans have been a popular destination for travelers on the European backpacking circuit for some time, particularly for those traveling on a budget or long-term backpackers running out of their eligible Schengen Area days (we've got you covered on all things Schengen). Though the region was torn with conflict throughout the '90s and into the early 2000s, the area has been developing rapidly, and it is known for its warm and genuine hospitality. Slovenia and Croatia have become mainstream destinations, most notably with the former's famous Lake Bled and the latter's notorious Dalmatian coast. Albania has also recently become a rising priority for curious travelers, though many still overlook the newest and youngest country in Europe, none other than the Republic of Kosovo.
While any visit to Kosovo should start with a visit to its cosmopolitan and youthful capital of Prishtina, we want to focus on Kosovo's second-largest city. Tucked away in the foothills of the Sharr Mountains, Prizren is the kind of place that feels like a warm embrace. With its cobbled streets, quaint stone bridges, and the gentle hum of life unfolding along the banks of the Prizren River, this picturesque town is nothing short of enchanting. The moment you set foot in Prizren, it's as if you've stepped into a storybook where every corner whispers tales of Ottoman grandeur, medieval resilience, and artistic expression.
What you need to know about Prizren, Kosovo
Known as the "City of Lilies" and the "Little Jerusalem" of Kosovo due to its rich religious diversity and multi-ethnic heritage, Prizren is a city that effortlessly blends cultural significance with natural beauty. From the majestic Prizren Fortress, which offers sweeping views of the town's terracotta rooftops, to the inviting aroma of sizzling qebapa (local grilled meat delicacy) in local eateries, the city draws visitors into its cultural heartbeat. One cannot miss a walk across the famous Stone Bridge, which invites that sensation of traveling through time as one navigates the corridors and alleys of the old town, filled with mosques and bazaars.
Prizren is easily accessible from Prishtina (two and a half hours by bus, leaving every half hour) and Tirana (three and a half hours by bus, leaving every hour), the capital of neighboring Albania. The drive from Prishtina takes about an hour, while a journey from Tirana offers breathtaking views of the Albanian Alps (known locally as the Accursed Mountains, another must-see, underrated gem in the region) and takes around two and a half hours.
Regular buses connect Prizren with major cities, making it a convenient stop for travelers exploring the region. However, It must be said that as Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's sovereignty, it is not possible to travel from Kosovo across the border into Serbia without already having a valid Serbian entry stamp in one's passport. Valid options for visiting Serbia from Kosovo would be to transit through neighboring Montenegro or North Macedonia.
Things to see and do in Prizren, Kosovo
One of the most iconic landmarks in Kosovo's Little Jerusalem is the Prizren Fortress, perched atop a hill overlooking the city. Dating back to the sixth century, this medieval stronghold reveals panoramic views of the city and surrounding mountains, and a short hike to the fortress is rewarded with stunning sunset vistas. Prizren is also ideal for more extensive, long-distance hiking due to its proximity to Sharr Mountains National Park, which has a wealth of trails and accessible peaks to ascend, particularly in autumn when the mountains are ablaze in red and orange and strewn with expanses of wild blueberry bushes. And for those visiting in winter, nearby towns like Brezovica and Brod offer downhill skiing at bargain prices compared to Western Europe.
Built in 1615, the Sinan Pasha Mosque is a masterpiece of Ottoman architecture. Its elegant design and intricate interior make it a significant cultural and religious site, and visitors can admire its beauty and learn about the city's Ottoman heritage. For history enthusiasts, the Albanian League of Prizren is a must-visit. This museum commemorates the 1878 political organization that sought Albanian autonomy within the Ottoman Empire, and the site provides valuable insights into Kosovo's historical struggles and aspirations.
If you are visiting in August, don't miss Dokufest, an internationally acclaimed documentary film festival. The event transforms Prizren into a lively hub of cinema, art, and cultural exchange. Prizren offers a range of accommodations, from budget-friendly hostels to boutique hotels. Staying in the Old Town provides easy access to major attractions and an old-world atmosphere.