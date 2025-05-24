Situated Between Rome And Naples Is A Secret Italian Town Overflowing With Charm, History, And Wine

Amidst the vast expanse of rolling hills in Italy's scenic Lazio region lies a place few have heard of, yet it possesses all the charm and mystique of any hilltop Tuscan town — like this gorgeous Renaissance village famed for its unique landscapes. Clustered along picturesque limestone slopes, with the Garigliano River on one side and the foothills of the Aurunci Mountains on the other, the spellbinding town of Castelforte is conveniently located about two hours from Rome and just over an hour from Naples by car. Boasting ancient castle towers along with cozy eateries offering delicious local cuisine, Castelforte is a hidden gem with exciting diversions for all types of travelers.

Built atop the ruins of a much older settlement destroyed by the Romans around 340 B.C., the current medieval town dates to about the 10th century. The town's name means "strong castle," and a stroll through Castelforte's historic center — crisscrossed with enchanting cobblestone alleyways — reveals the remnants of its ancient defenses: arched gateways, rounded towers, and formidable walls. In fact, Castelforte's medieval fortress is an architectural highlight, and the guided tours available are also a great opportunity to enjoy the surrounding countryside.

A breath of fresh mountain air and vigorous hiking trails can be found within the Monti Aurunci Natural Park area, just an hour's drive from town, where dramatic peaks loom majestically over the Tyrrhenian Sea. Meanwhile, gourmands can enjoy the town's fresh seafood offerings and other tasty dishes like pappardelle with wild boar. A visit in September will coincide with Castelforte's Grape and Wine Festival, where freshly prepared appetizers are paired with samples of local varietals poured by expert sommeliers. No matter your plans, a visit to Castelforte is guaranteed to be magical.