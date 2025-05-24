Situated Between Rome And Naples Is A Secret Italian Town Overflowing With Charm, History, And Wine
Amidst the vast expanse of rolling hills in Italy's scenic Lazio region lies a place few have heard of, yet it possesses all the charm and mystique of any hilltop Tuscan town — like this gorgeous Renaissance village famed for its unique landscapes. Clustered along picturesque limestone slopes, with the Garigliano River on one side and the foothills of the Aurunci Mountains on the other, the spellbinding town of Castelforte is conveniently located about two hours from Rome and just over an hour from Naples by car. Boasting ancient castle towers along with cozy eateries offering delicious local cuisine, Castelforte is a hidden gem with exciting diversions for all types of travelers.
Built atop the ruins of a much older settlement destroyed by the Romans around 340 B.C., the current medieval town dates to about the 10th century. The town's name means "strong castle," and a stroll through Castelforte's historic center — crisscrossed with enchanting cobblestone alleyways — reveals the remnants of its ancient defenses: arched gateways, rounded towers, and formidable walls. In fact, Castelforte's medieval fortress is an architectural highlight, and the guided tours available are also a great opportunity to enjoy the surrounding countryside.
A breath of fresh mountain air and vigorous hiking trails can be found within the Monti Aurunci Natural Park area, just an hour's drive from town, where dramatic peaks loom majestically over the Tyrrhenian Sea. Meanwhile, gourmands can enjoy the town's fresh seafood offerings and other tasty dishes like pappardelle with wild boar. A visit in September will coincide with Castelforte's Grape and Wine Festival, where freshly prepared appetizers are paired with samples of local varietals poured by expert sommeliers. No matter your plans, a visit to Castelforte is guaranteed to be magical.
What to do in and around Castelforte
Start off with a visit to the Church of St. John the Baptist. Located in the historic center, the church features a stone façade adorned with angel sculptures, plus a fantastic rose window. Drive an hour north to visit Monte Cassino Abbey, a breathtaking hilltop Benedictine monastery founded in the sixth century. There's a history museum inside with medieval relics, furnishings, and ancient artifacts, plus sweeping views of the surrounding mountainous landscape.
For more recent history, stop by Castelforte's fascinating War Museum, consisting of well-curated exhibits detailing the timeline of Allied military operations along the Garigliano Front during World War II. Castelforte was embroiled in heavy battles, while the nearby Real Ferdinando Bridge across the Garigliano River was blown up by German forces. Spend time wandering through the immersive dioramas and viewing the incredible display of artifacts, including military equipment and battle uniforms.
A 15-minute drive from town is the Minturnae Archaeological Park, where you'll find incredible Roman ruins — not to mention the remains of the blown-up bridge. Beyond Castelforte, a number of other charming towns are easily reached by car, perfect for day trips. To the west, just about an hour's drive away, is Fondi, an underrated city with historic charm. Even closer is Gaeta, a fantastic seaside resort perched atop a bluff along a curved peninsula. Venturing south, you could also visit the Reggia di Caserta, a Baroque palace that rivals Versailles — also only an hour's drive away. Spend an afternoon exploring the palace's mesmerizing architecture and sprawling gardens, then head back to Castelforte just in time to enjoy a hearty dinner.
Places to eat and where to stay in Castelforte
There's no shortage of delicious places to eat in Castelforte. La Bottega dell'Artista is a cozy osteria that will take you on a culinary journey of mouthwatering flavor. Try its gnocchi or ravioli, and have some tiramisù for dessert. Another option is La Piazzetta 2.0, serving whopping burgers overflowing with melted cheese and juicy patties. Portions are large, and there's also a great selection of pizzas and sandwiches, which you can wash down with a refreshing beer. And for fresh fish, calamari, and prawns, Ristorante Sfizi di Mare has it all. Sip cocktails at La Terrazza Lounge Bar, or head to Ice Fresh for sweet artisanal ice cream.
A visit to Castelforte wouldn't be complete without an overnight stay in a charming bed-and-breakfast inn, allowing you to soak up the quiet countryside atmosphere. Just a little uphill from town is the B&B La Torre, an incredible villa boasting a fantastic swimming pool with loungers — perfect for basking under the Italian sun. Rooms are simply furnished but clean, with a spacious balcony for great views, and a delicious breakfast is offered courtesy of the hosts.
Another great option is the Green Oasis Gabella, a luxurious property featuring a pool surrounded by verdant gardens with fruit orchards, plus its own restaurant for convenient, tasty meals. Spacious guest rooms include private hot tubs and a range of spa treatments for a truly pampering experience. Whether you're just taking a detour on the way to Rome or Naples or planning an extended stay, exploring Castelforte is guaranteed to be a spellbinding adventure.