The Heart Of Michigan's Upper Peninsula Hides A City On The Lake's Shoreline With Boardwalk Bliss And Charm
The northern fringe of the Midwest has always been a quiet, underrated playground that represents the best the region has to offer: kind communities, untouched nature, and deep-fried versions of every food you can imagine. Manistique, a city of around 2,800 people on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, doesn't deviate from that stereotype. Manistique is located on the shores of Lake Michigan, and its charming boardwalk, iconic lighthouse, and lakefront reflect the laid-back, outdoorsy spirit that makes this part of Michigan so beloved.
Manistique isn't isolated by any means, but getting here is part of the adventure. The closest major airport is Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport (MQT), about a 90-minute drive from town. Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a solid 3-hour drive from here. If you are coming from Detroit or Chicago, you're in for a bona fide Midwestern road trip of epic proportions. Manistique's distance from major urban centers allows for minimal light pollution, making it a stellar place for stargazing. And you're far enough north that it's also one of the best Midwest destinations where you're more likely to spot the Northern Lights.
Don't let the effort it takes to get here deter you — this is a place for people looking to get away from the busy city without straying too far from civilization. Enjoy forest bathing amid hundreds of miles of hiking trails through the wooded wilderness, fishing on Indian Lake, and canoeing on the winding shores of the Manistique River. Evenings call for a hearty meal at one of the local taverns and a bonfire on the beach. In short, Manistique is a place to soak up the simple, slow pleasures of the northern woods.
Manistique's boardwalks, springs, and scenic spots
Manistique's number one must-see attraction is also its most accessible: the Manistique Boardwalk. This nearly 2-mile stretch of wooden pathway runs along the shores of Lake Michigan, offering panoramic views of the water and refreshing breezes. The wheelchair-accessible boardwalk is an excellent option for all age groups, and it offers access to nearby picnic grounds and a fishing pier as well. The highlight of the walk is definitely the east breakwater light, an iconic red lighthouse at the end of a concrete path that extends far into Lake Michigan, which can be accessed via the boardwalk. It's the perfect place for a photo op and one of the most romantic spots in town to catch the sunset.
Another must-visit spot is Kitch-iti-kipi, also known as "The Big Spring." Located 15 minutes from the downtown area, this crystal-clear spring is the largest freshwater spring in Michigan. Fed by an underground limestone aquifer and pumping out 10,000 gallons per minute, the water is so clear that you can see fallen trees lining the bottom, which can be viewed from an observation raft. The spring is open year-round from 8 a.m. to sundown.
Manistique offers more active outdoor adventures, too. The area's sandy beaches are some of the best in the region, specifically Manistique Beach and Lakeview Park. Hikers seeking a quiet nature walk can head to nearby Indian Lake, which features miles of trails for hiking in the summer and cross-country skiing in winter. A bit further out of town is the Rainey Wildlife Area, with trails amid birch and maple forests and boardwalks above the wetlands.
Manistique's local culture, cuisine, and where to stay
One of the best ways to experience Manistique is at Folk Fest, the city's annual summer celebration of local food, art, and music. This event brings together residents and visitors for live performances, craft vendors, and food stalls featuring local favorites like bratwursts. If your visit doesn't coincide with the festival, consider heading to the Manistique Farmer and Artisan Market, which takes place every Wednesday from late May to late October. The weekly event features seasonal produce from local farms, baked goods, artisanal jams and honeys, and more.
Once you've built up an appetite from all of your outdoor adventures, head to Three Seasons Cafe, known for its generous portions of local favorites like the whitefish dinner with sweet potato fries. If hefty sandwiches are your thing, check out Upper Crust Cafe Bakery & Deli, where you'll find BLTs and all kinds of creative sandwiches complemented by views of the Manistique River as it flows into Lake Michigan. Evenings are the perfect time to sip on a craft beer at Marley's Bar & Grill, Wheaty's Pub, or Tap 21.
As for accommodations, Manistique has options to suit a range of budgets. For affordability, consider the lakefront Gray Wolf Lodge or Quality Inn & Suites. Try the Blue Mystique Inn for a historic boutique hotel feel that's still wallet-friendly. Late spring to early fall are your best opportunity to make the most of the sun, beaches, trails, and local happenings in town. Once you've experienced Manistique, consider sticking around and exploring the area. The city is less than an hour's drive from Escanaba, a Lake Michigan harbor town that serves up beaches, fried fish, and lighthouse strolls. Further along Lake Michigan's coast is Petoskey State Park, featuring empty beaches, scenic trails, and calm sand dunes.