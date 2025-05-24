Mount Meru's Foothills Hide An Enchanting Tanzanian Town That Is More Than A Gateway To Iconic Safaris
Tourism in East Africa has seen a steady rise in the last two decades, with the number of visitors almost doubling from the early 2000s to 2019. From Mozambique's stress-free paradise with miles of pristine coastlines to a Kenyan luxury resort offering unique close encounters with wildlife and epic mountain peaks such as Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru, it's not hard to imagine the draw. Tanzania, an East African coastal country north of Mozambique and south of Kenya has all of these experiences on offer, with the mid-sized city of Arusha poised as a gateway for some of the region's most iconic safaris and treks. From Arusha's vantage point, located among Mount Meru's foothills with Kilimanjaro calling in the distance, it's impossible not to feel moved to explore on a grand scale. But for savvy travelers, enchanting Arusha rewards those willing to treat it as the destination itself, not just a stop along the way.
Arusha has a small domestic airport, which you can connect to from major hubs in Tanzania such as Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, and Kilimanjaro International Airport. The latter is only about 32 miles from Arusha, and a taxi, private transfer, or shuttle bus can take you from Kilimanjaro to Arusha in an hour or a little more. Once you're there, Arusha offers a number of reasons to stay awhile before setting off on safari.
Take in some local flavor at Arusha's markets and cafes
One of the largest cities in Tanzania, Arusha is a place where over half a million people live and work, with the kinds of amenities and the cultural richness to support it. This makes the city a great place for travelers who crave local culture as much as expansive safaris and vistas. For a true taste of Arusha make sure to explore the local flavor on offer.
Mountains of a different kind — spices and fresh produce — await at Arusha's bustling Central Market, the heartbeat of everyday life for those that call the city home. Tanzanian food is fusion at its essence, with influence from Europe, India, and the Middle East, and Arusha is a dining destination as well as a recreational one. For a true taste of the place, try Rivertrees Restaurant, Universal Classic Restaurant, or Khan's Barbecue.
Coffee is central to Tanzania's agricultural economy, and also offers travelers another avenue for unique exploration. Take in a bold brew at one of Arusha's highly-rated coffee shops such as Artisan Coffee, Kitamu Coffee, or Guruguru Cafe, or opt for a visit to a local coffee plantation to get up close to the caffeinated flora. Take note if you're bringing whole bean coffee with you to the airport, however, as it may be an unwelcome opportunity for additional customs scrutiny.
Choose your own arts, culture, or crafts adventure in Arusha
Culturally speaking, Arusha is equally rich with possibility as it is with beauty and cuisine. The city itself features a couple of iconic sculptures: the postcard-perfect Uhuru Torch Monument, as well as the historic Clock Tower, which recognizes the former British colonial rule. Both are perfect for selfies while exploring.
Before or after you set off on safari, what better souvenir is there from your experience than one you've made yourself? Tanzanian Tinga Tinga is a patterned art form that typically depicts wildlife, and in Arusha you can sign up to try your hand with a master of the form. If you'd rather leave it to the professionals, (understandable), you can collect a traditionally-crafted Maasai piece from Arusha's Maasai Market.
For a deep dive into East African art, the city boasts a state-of-the-art museum, the Arusha Cultural Heritage Centre. The museum is contemporary in design but features art in every form including Tinga Tinga, as well as architecture, sculpture, painting, and photography from throughout the region. You'll have to leave your camera at the hotel for this one (as they are not allowed inside), but this will encourage you to really immerse yourself in the experience.