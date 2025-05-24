Mount Meru's Foothills Hide An Enchanting Tanzanian Town That Is More Than A Gateway To Iconic Safaris

Tourism in East Africa has seen a steady rise in the last two decades, with the number of visitors almost doubling from the early 2000s to 2019. From Mozambique's stress-free paradise with miles of pristine coastlines to a Kenyan luxury resort offering unique close encounters with wildlife and epic mountain peaks such as Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru, it's not hard to imagine the draw. Tanzania, an East African coastal country north of Mozambique and south of Kenya has all of these experiences on offer, with the mid-sized city of Arusha poised as a gateway for some of the region's most iconic safaris and treks. From Arusha's vantage point, located among Mount Meru's foothills with Kilimanjaro calling in the distance, it's impossible not to feel moved to explore on a grand scale. But for savvy travelers, enchanting Arusha rewards those willing to treat it as the destination itself, not just a stop along the way.

Arusha has a small domestic airport, which you can connect to from major hubs in Tanzania such as Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, and Kilimanjaro International Airport. The latter is only about 32 miles from Arusha, and a taxi, private transfer, or shuttle bus can take you from Kilimanjaro to Arusha in an hour or a little more. Once you're there, Arusha offers a number of reasons to stay awhile before setting off on safari.