One Of Los Angeles' Most Diverse Neighborhoods Combines Artsy Charm, Trendy Food, And Vintage Soul
Los Angeles is filled with countless amazing neighborhoods to explore, each one with its own unique set of things to see and do. Unfortunately, because of how spread out LA is, some areas get overlooked by visitors — and even many residents — in favor of the more famous spots, like this endlessly vibrant neighborhood that's a bibliophile's dream come true. One such neighborhood is Pico-Union, an underrated district that's brimming with artistic energy, popular eateries, and old-school allure.
Pico-Union is located directly west of Downtown LA, about 20 minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). There are quite a few places to stay within the neighborhood, such as the Burlington Hostel, the Metropolitan Inn & Suites, the Rodeway Inn Convention Center, and others. Like the rest of LA, expect the weather to be at its hottest from July through September, with milder temperatures in spring and fall.
One of your top priorities in Pico-Union should be checking out its thriving arts scene. The Pico Union Project is one of the main arts pillars in the area, hosting a variety of arts programs and workshops for the community, plus regular live concerts. Pico-Union is also home to several art galleries, like the As-Is Gallery and the E2Art Gallery, both of which showcase contemporary artists. If you want to get in on the creative action, consider signing up for a paint and sip class at Demi Lauren Studios, where you can develop your artistic skills while socializing with others over a glass of beer, wine, or a non-alcoholic beverage.
Pico-Union is a foodie haven
LA is packed with neighborhoods harboring delicious world cuisine, and Pico-Union is no exception. Pico-Union is an extremely diverse neighborhood with a food scene that's every bit as rich and varied as its population. If you're in the mood for delicious Latin flavors, you're in for a treat. Stop by La Pupusa Urban Eatery for some traditional Salvadoran food served up with a modern LA twist. Some of its most popular dishes include pan con pollo, empanadas, carne asada, and, of course, its pupusas. Sabor Mexicano prepares classic Mexican dishes with the freshest ingredients, with guests praising its huarache, chiles rellenos, and quesadillas in particular.
For those on the lookout for something healthy with a socially conscious mission, look no further than With Love Market & Cafe. It boasts a fine selection of smoothies, coffee, tea, acai bowls, sandwiches, salads, and more, with a commitment to building a sustainable food system. By supporting With Love Market & Cafe with your business, you're also supporting its various community programs and efforts to reduce food waste.
If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, Pico-Union has you covered. Pico Donuts offers a wonderful array of glazed, cake, and filled donuts, along with plenty of coffee to wash them down. LA can get pretty hot, so why not stop at Mateo's for some ice cream and fruit popsicles? Meanwhile, Panaderia Cuscatleca is worth a visit for Hispanic sweet bread. Its most popular items include tres leches cake, conchas, and elephant ears.
Vintage soul abounds in Pico-Union
Pico-Union may have its share of hip, trendy culture, just like much of the rest of Los Angeles. However, this community has always celebrated its rich and storied past, making it a great neighborhood to take a step into yesteryear. This is clear from the beautiful architecture of its houses, many of which were constructed over a century ago and are still kept in great condition due to various restoration efforts. As real estate agent Carol Li told the Los Angeles Times, "This general area is a historical one. If [developers] want to do something to the home, they have to keep the outside look."
Despite being surrounded by busier neighborhoods, Pico-Union's houses are a breath of fresh air compared to larger buildings that have popped up nearby. Victorian, Craftsman, and Mission-style houses are just a few of the architectural styles you don't typically find in cities as cosmopolitan as Los Angeles. The neighborhood is also home to another fascinating relic from the past, which is the shortest street in Los Angeles, found in the Alvarado Terrace Historic District. Known as Powers Place, it stretches only 36 feet and connects Alvarado Terrace and South Bonnie Brae Street. The street was named after Pomeroy W. Powers, a city official from the early 1900s. It's an odd way to commemorate a public servant, isn't it? But Pico-Union isn't the only LA neighborhood with an interesting past — there's also a once-blighted and dangerous street that's now a burgeoning arts district.