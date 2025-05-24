One Of Los Angeles' Most Diverse Neighborhoods Combines Artsy Charm, Trendy Food, And Vintage Soul

Los Angeles is filled with countless amazing neighborhoods to explore, each one with its own unique set of things to see and do. Unfortunately, because of how spread out LA is, some areas get overlooked by visitors — and even many residents — in favor of the more famous spots, like this endlessly vibrant neighborhood that's a bibliophile's dream come true. One such neighborhood is Pico-Union, an underrated district that's brimming with artistic energy, popular eateries, and old-school allure.

Pico-Union is located directly west of Downtown LA, about 20 minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). There are quite a few places to stay within the neighborhood, such as the Burlington Hostel, the Metropolitan Inn & Suites, the Rodeway Inn Convention Center, and others. Like the rest of LA, expect the weather to be at its hottest from July through September, with milder temperatures in spring and fall.

One of your top priorities in Pico-Union should be checking out its thriving arts scene. The Pico Union Project is one of the main arts pillars in the area, hosting a variety of arts programs and workshops for the community, plus regular live concerts. Pico-Union is also home to several art galleries, like the As-Is Gallery and the E2Art Gallery, both of which showcase contemporary artists. If you want to get in on the creative action, consider signing up for a paint and sip class at Demi Lauren Studios, where you can develop your artistic skills while socializing with others over a glass of beer, wine, or a non-alcoholic beverage.