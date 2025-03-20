Hidden In East Los Angeles Is A Friendly Village Of Eclectic Boutiques And Delicious World Cuisine

As a shimmering, sprawling metropolis on the West Coast, it's no secret that Los Angeles is jam-packed with neighborhoods. From the trendy lakeside locale with unforgettable food, art, and hikes, Silver Lake, to the legendary film capital of Hollywood, the diverse landscape of LA makes traveling from one neighborhood to another feel like traveling to different cities within a city. With so many neighborhoods to choose from, it can be hard to pick one.

If you're looking for something more low-key, the unsung neighborhoods in East Los Angeles are some of the city's most charming destinations. Tucked between Glendale and East Hollywood (one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world for late-night bites), Atwater Village is an underrated charmer hidden in the City of Angels. Immerse yourself in the many delicious eateries boasting international and local cuisines. Boasting an array of boutiques and artsy vibes wrapped in a friendly, next-door-neighbor atmosphere, it's the perfect place to find small-town charms in the heart of the big city.