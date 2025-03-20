Hidden In East Los Angeles Is A Friendly Village Of Eclectic Boutiques And Delicious World Cuisine
As a shimmering, sprawling metropolis on the West Coast, it's no secret that Los Angeles is jam-packed with neighborhoods. From the trendy lakeside locale with unforgettable food, art, and hikes, Silver Lake, to the legendary film capital of Hollywood, the diverse landscape of LA makes traveling from one neighborhood to another feel like traveling to different cities within a city. With so many neighborhoods to choose from, it can be hard to pick one.
If you're looking for something more low-key, the unsung neighborhoods in East Los Angeles are some of the city's most charming destinations. Tucked between Glendale and East Hollywood (one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world for late-night bites), Atwater Village is an underrated charmer hidden in the City of Angels. Immerse yourself in the many delicious eateries boasting international and local cuisines. Boasting an array of boutiques and artsy vibes wrapped in a friendly, next-door-neighbor atmosphere, it's the perfect place to find small-town charms in the heart of the big city.
Strollable streets and tasty eats in Atwater Village
If you're flying to California, avoid Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — considered one of the worst airports in the world – and opt for the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), situated just 10 miles north of Atwater Village. If you like, you can stop at the famous Griffith Park Observatory on the way, whose rugged nature offers a breathtaking hike in the heart of Los Angeles.
When you reach Atwater Village, you'll be welcomed by the embrace of a friendly, eclectic community of artists, hipsters, and young families. Most of the shops line the strollable Glendale Boulevard. Hunt for vinyl treasures at Jacknife Records and Tapes, and browse used books at Alias Books East. To combine eats and shopping treats, check out Bon Vivant Market and Cafe, a hybrid space featuring a cozy restaurant and a marketplace with gourmet goodies. On Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can visit the Atwater Village Farmers Market, a beloved neighborhood event featuring dozens of California produce stands, local food vendors, and live music.
For dinner, head over to Los Feliz Boulevard, where you'll find an array of cuisines, from historic Scottish pub grub spots like Tam O'Shanter to dog-friendly hamburger joints like The Morrison, which features a special menu for canine diners. For quirky, rustic vibes, nestle into the Bigfoot Lodge. The local watering hole is beloved for its stiff drinks, lively events like trivia and bingo, and woodsy decor complete with taxidermy deer heads and a Sasquatch statue.
Where to play and stay in Atwater Village
When the sun sets on the charm-filled streets of Atwater Village, the neighborhood is illuminated by its thriving nightlife scene. If you dig cozy, 70s-inspired hideaways with karaoke, head to The High Low Bar. Greeted by gorgeous, warm-hued decor with plush leather seats and brick accents, it's the perfect spot to sing a tune, shoot a game of pool, and sip a Moscow Mule in style. If you're craving more of a dive bar atmosphere, The Roost Cocktails is the ideal spot for cheap drinks, dim-lighting, and Thai-style bar bites. Meanwhile, christened "the Cheers of Atwater Village," the historic Club Tee Gee hearkens back to the Sinatra era with an old school jukebox and cozy leather booths.
While there aren't a lot of options for staying in Atwater Village proper, you'll find plenty of accommodations nearby in East Hollywood. For a Hollywood Golden Era-style retreat, check in to the Hollywood Historic Hotel, a 1927 landmark with classic rooms and views of the Hollywood Sign. There are also adorable Airbnb rental units if you want to feel like a true local.