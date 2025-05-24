North America's Best Bar Of 2025 Is An Intimate Hideaway With A Fig Martini Worth Booking A Flight For

Handshake Speakeasy has come a long way since it first opened in the luxurious Polanco district in 2018. The venue was revamped and relocated in 2021, creating an in-house cocktail laboratory to rival a scientist's lair, helmed by Dutch mixologist and co-founder Eric van Beek. His inventions include Once Upon a Time in Oaxaca, a clarified mezcal milk punch served beneath flaming steel wool. The Cariño cocktail is van Beek's award-winning creation, a sour that put him on the map internationally by incorporating the honey and spice of Bacardi Reserva Ocho with Greek yogurt, nutmeg, and lemon essence.

Of course, Handshake's allure lies in more than just its drinks. With 90-minute time slots for guests and a door you might actually miss from the street, the bar operates with a degree of exclusivity. And yet, the staff is warm and attentive from the moment you enter. Most cocktails are priced at just $300 MXN, equivalent to around $15 USD at the time of writing. The soundtrack keeps vibes high with pop and hip hop, and the venue is accommodating to both Spanish and English speakers.

If the allure of Handshake Speakeasy isn't enough to convince you to buy a plane ticket, consider that Mexico City is home to an impressive handful of award-winning bars, nine of which were also included in the list of North America's 50 Best Bars in 2025. The city itself is often ranked among the best in the world and is teeming with incredible attractions. As for accommodations, consider a stay at La Valise, located only four blocks south of Handshake Speakeasy. It is among the world's best resorts with open-air hotel rooms, located in a 1920s townhouse that oozes French-inspired luxury. From here, it's an easy Metrobús journey to El Califa de León, the world's only Michelin-starred taco stand.