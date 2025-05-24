The Southernmost Winery In The US Is A Florida Gem Producing Luscious Tropical Wines In A Waterfall Paradise
When you picture wine regions in the U.S., your mind most likely darts to the 400 wineries in California's Napa Valley in California. Not only is this destination renowned for its award-winning wines, but Napa basically transports you to Tuscany, minus the Transatlantic flight. However, the Sunshine State is also making a name for itself in the world of varietals, and it's more than just Tampa's hidden wine window.
About an hour's drive south of Miami International Airport, past one of America's top cities for nightlife, there is an area perfect for grape growing: Homestead, Florida. It is home to the southernmost winery in the country, Schnebly Redland's Winery. The property is a refreshing departure from the typical antiquated charm of a winery. It whisks you away to a lush, tropical oasis instead of the rolling hills of Italy.
The winery opened its doors in 2004, and it's been a trailblazer for more than 20 years, using tropical fruits to add flavor and a fresh taste to a normal pour. Schnebly sprawls across 30 acres of lush vegetation that will take you to paradise, with cascading waterfalls, vibrant flora, and tranquil koi ponds.
Schnebly Redland's Winery produces wine in a unique way
In the Miami area, it's written in the stars that you'd find a winery that puts a tropical spin on wine production. After all, would it be a modern Magic City winery without thinking outside the vineyard? Of course not! Mango, lychee, and carambola are just a few of the exotic fruits that add an explosion of flavor to Schnebly Redland's products, and customers are obsessed. Out of more than 7,000 reviews, the winery has scored nearly five stars on Google. Top pours include Guava Wine, AvoVino, and Chocolate Passion Fruit Wine, to name a few.
At the winery, you can book a wine tasting, a tour, or both. The latter is recommended because once you see how the wine is made, you'll want to try these off-the-beaten-path recipes for yourself. The winery also welcomes those who aren't fans of wine. On-site brewery Miami Brewing Co. invites you to get beer flights, order food, and even attend country nights. The winery hosts Latin nights. Whether you're tapping a barrel or a keg, Schnebly Redland's Winery serves unforgettable sips in a setting that feels more like a vacation destination than a vineyard.
The ambiance at Schnebly's makes it more than just a winery
Miami is where you sink your toes in the sand, watch turquoise waves roll onto the shore, and walk under towering skyscrapers that light up in the evening. At Schnebly's Redland's, you'll find an entirely different experience. One step outside of the tasting room, and you'll be surrounded by lush greenery, breathtaking waterfalls, tiki hut pathways, and a tiki hut-covered farm-to-table restaurant.
This enchanting environment is full of tropical gardens that wind through the property like a hidden oasis. The soothing sound of water falling over rocky walls sets a calming, almost spa-like tone among tunes that keep the energy alive. Lanterns and string lights create a warm glow as the sun sets, and the open-air seating allows guests to enjoy the Florida weather year-round. It's the kind of place where time fades, the wine tastes delightful, and you forget there was ever a world behind the vines and beyond the flourishing vegetation.