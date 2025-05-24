The Southernmost Winery In The US Is A Florida Gem Producing Luscious Tropical Wines In A Waterfall Paradise

When you picture wine regions in the U.S., your mind most likely darts to the 400 wineries in California's Napa Valley in California. Not only is this destination renowned for its award-winning wines, but Napa basically transports you to Tuscany, minus the Transatlantic flight. However, the Sunshine State is also making a name for itself in the world of varietals, and it's more than just Tampa's hidden wine window.

About an hour's drive south of Miami International Airport, past one of America's top cities for nightlife, there is an area perfect for grape growing: Homestead, Florida. It is home to the southernmost winery in the country, Schnebly Redland's Winery. The property is a refreshing departure from the typical antiquated charm of a winery. It whisks you away to a lush, tropical oasis instead of the rolling hills of Italy.

The winery opened its doors in 2004, and it's been a trailblazer for more than 20 years, using tropical fruits to add flavor and a fresh taste to a normal pour. Schnebly sprawls across 30 acres of lush vegetation that will take you to paradise, with cascading waterfalls, vibrant flora, and tranquil koi ponds.