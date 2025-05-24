One Of Philadelphia's Most Cultured Neighborhoods Pairs Underrated Museums With A Laid-Back Local Vibe
Philadelphia is a superb destination for dining, shopping, and strolling, but as a uniquely historic city, it's so much more than that. Philadelphia is where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and that independent spirit has continually shaped Philly into an especially artsy and trendy melting pot of cultures with plenty of diverse food and shops. Travelers flock to Philadelphia to visit its many iconic American history landmarks, to declare a personal take on the city's best cheesesteak, or to revel alongside Philly's hardcore sports fans. Philadelphia also has serious cultural sites, and nowhere is better for an indoctrination to some of the premier cultural institutions on offer than in Fairmount, Philly's most cultured and artsy neighborhood.
Fairmount is a destination within a destination and is just a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride from Philly's 30th Street train station, one of the city's main transportation hubs. Come to Fairmount for a visit to some of Philadelphia's most underrated museums — along with a very rated one — and stay for the laid-back local vibe among the neighborhood's excellent parks and dining or drinking establishments.
Go beyond the infamous Rocky steps and take in Fairmount's museums
New York may have a plethora of iconic spots from your favorite movies, but Philly probably has one of the most famous. No visit to Philly is complete without taking a photo on the steps that Rocky Balboa triumphantly climbed during his infamous training montage. Located in Fairmount at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, climbing these steps was named one of the most essential things to do in Philly. However, the undeniably photogenic steps are just a gateway to the museum itself, which houses a collection of artwork and pieces from around the world and across the centuries.
Fairmount also boasts a number of smaller, but no less essential museums for culture fanatics. Within the Beaux-Arts-style building and garden of the Rodin Museum, you can take in over 165 works from the French sculptor, Auguste Rodin. You might recognize one in particular as another serious photo op: The Thinker. Also found in Fairmount, The Barnes Foundation houses a deep selection of paintings by famous European masters, but also more localized masterpieces in the realm of Pennsylvania German furniture. Those for whom cultural tourism is better served with a different sort of cerebral experience, the Franklin Institute in Fairmount is a science museum with immersive experiences for visitors of all ages.
Get local with green spaces and great eats
After you've had your culture fill, it may be time to take to the great outdoors for a breath of fresh air or to grab a bite. Fairmount has you covered either way. Green space wise, the centrally located Corinthian Gardens is a small park in the center of Fairmount that is considered an "edible forest garden," according to the Friends of Eastern State Penitentiary Park, with fruit trees, berries, and nuts for the taking. It's an ideal spot for a moment of reflection, or to plan the rest of your day. Fairmount is also the site of Philadelphia's largest green space, Fairmount Park, featuring 2,000 acres of waterfront paths, skyline and bridge views from its rolling hills, and the Victorian-era boathouse row.
As for food in Fairmount, you'll want to briefly shed your cheesesteak dreams, and instead enjoy one of the neighborhood's excellent, eclectic offerings. A Mano, Zorba's, and Jack's Firehouse are neighborhood staples and local favorites, but you might also check out Bad Brother for superb cocktails and elevated bar food, Era for Ethiopian cuisine in a dive bar atmosphere, or Bar Hygge for house-made brews and DIY snack boards.