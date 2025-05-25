Tennessee's Stunning State Park Rivals Nearby National Parks With A Dazzling Lake And Mountain Views
Nestled in the Ridge and Valley region of the spectacular Appalachian Mountains is Tennessee's Big Ridge State Park. More than quadruple the size of New York City's iconic Central Park, this pretty park is heavily forested and criss-crossed with miles of hiking trails for every skill level. Big Ridge State Park is close to many of Tennessee's best charming mountain towns and several national parks, including Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (which is only about an hour away on TN-33 N) and Great Smoky Mountains National Park (which is less than an hour and a half away on E Lamar Alexander Pkwy).
While it may only be a fraction of the size of these protected lands, the park's nature views can be just as impressive. True to its name, this park is full of land ridges as well as valleys and streams to explore. If you're looking for a less natural experience of the outdoors, there's still plenty to do in Big Ridge, from camping and swimming to playing volleyball and tennis.
See the lake from Big Ridge State Park
Norris Lake is a gorgeous 800-mile body of water with brilliant blue water and forests along its shores. Those hoping to appreciate everything the lake has to offer might plan to visit Norris Dam State Park (and the wildly underrated nearby town of Clifton, Tennessee), but Big Ridge State Park is also a brilliant place to explore the lake. The dam itself divides the lake, with part of it being known as Norris Lake and the other part receiving the name Big Ridge Lake. The majority of Big Ridge State Park is actually surrounded by Norris Lake, and visitors to the park often take a boat out on the lake for incredible views of the surrounding landscape. There's even a portion of Big Ridge Lake designated for swimming and a sandy beach on which to lounge and admire the view.
If you're planning to stay overnight in the park, you can definitely book a campsite in the woods for shade. For a particularly beautiful experience, however, consider booking yourself a lakeside campsite; they're just over $30 per night and can be reserved in advance on the Tennessee State Parks site. The experience of watching the first rays of morning sunlight hitting the lake will make the experience more than worth the money.
Hiking Tennessee's Big Ridge State Park
There are around 15 miles of hiking trails to explore around Big Ridge State Park. The most popular is probably the Big Ridge Loop, which lets you see incredible lake views, walk quiet forest trails, and pass several small historical cemeteries. It takes about two hours and 15 minutes for most hikers to complete.
For a shorter, easier route, consider swapping the Loop for the Big Ridge Lake Trail. If you've been exploring with a group of hiking buddies for a while and you're ready to (safely) try out your first solo hike, this might be a good one to consider. This route is only about an hour long and, despite its gorgeous views of Big Ridge Lake and the animals that live on and around it, it isn't very well known — so you may be able to enjoy it without any other hikers disrupting your peace and quiet.