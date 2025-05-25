Tennessee's Stunning State Park Rivals Nearby National Parks With A Dazzling Lake And Mountain Views

Nestled in the Ridge and Valley region of the spectacular Appalachian Mountains is Tennessee's Big Ridge State Park. More than quadruple the size of New York City's iconic Central Park, this pretty park is heavily forested and criss-crossed with miles of hiking trails for every skill level. Big Ridge State Park is close to many of Tennessee's best charming mountain towns and several national parks, including Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (which is only about an hour away on TN-33 N) and Great Smoky Mountains National Park (which is less than an hour and a half away on E Lamar Alexander Pkwy).

While it may only be a fraction of the size of these protected lands, the park's nature views can be just as impressive. True to its name, this park is full of land ridges as well as valleys and streams to explore. If you're looking for a less natural experience of the outdoors, there's still plenty to do in Big Ridge, from camping and swimming to playing volleyball and tennis.