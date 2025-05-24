The Philippines' Charming And Beloved Coastal City Feels Like Traveling Back To The European Renaissance

When you're wanting to get to Vigan, your best bet would be to fly into Laoag International Airport, which is about 53 miles north of the city. To get to this quaint city from Manila, you can hop on a bus that will take quite a while. Partas Bus has a direct line from Manila to Vigan City, but it will take you around 13.5 hours. Similarly, Farinas Transit has a variety of routes, including a Vigan option. Depending on your comfort level driving in another country, your best bet would be to rent a car and make the trek yourself, which will cut the time in half and give you a chance to see the stunning Filipino scenery and dreamy tropical views.

You can also take a quick puddle-jumper flight from Manila to Laoag International Airport. Airlines like Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air operate on this route, with the flight itself being about 1.5 hours. After staying in the Philippines' oldest city, Cebu City, fly into Laoag City and make your way from the airport to the bus terminal, where a bus can drop you off in Vigan in about two hours.

When it comes to places to stay, Vigan has beautiful boutique hotels, as well as upscale options. Hotel Luna is near the center of Vigan, has an outdoor pool, and is within a beautifully restored building. You can also check out La Casa Blanca de Vigan Hotel, which is right on Calle Crisologo. Hotel Felicidad and Hotel Mercante are other options that are a tad more affordable and not quite as luxurious, but still provide you with a nice stay in Vigan City.