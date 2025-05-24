Miami's Aerial Park Is A Family-Friendly Florida Adventure Paradise With Zip-Lining And Fun Obstacle Courses

Although Miami is mostly known for its wildlife, the city is also a great destination for family-friendly travel. Parents enjoy taking their kids to places like the calm and uncrowded Virginia Key Beach Park, the beautiful Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, or the interactive Frost Science Museum. If you want something a bit more thrilling, however, plan an adventurous day at Treetop Trekking Miami. This aerial obstacle course will have you facing your fear of heights with experiences that go from three to 55 feet above the ground. Located inside Jungle Island — a children's park with animals and playgrounds — Treetop Trekking is organized as an upward spiral connected by thick wooden towers. You'll start closer to the ground and work your way up through a series of vertigo-inducing obstacles like ziplines, balance logs, Tarzan swings, and hanging bridges.

You can choose from four exciting experiences. The Discovery Course is meant for five to nine-year-olds, with a maximum height of seven feet, that still has two ziplines and age-appropriate obstacles. Children over nine and adults can access two experiences that are much more challenging. Those who don't want to go all in can do the Explorer Trek, which takes you through two courses with 17 obstacles reaching a maximum of 25 feet. Want a real adrenaline rush? Complete the Thrill Seeker Trek to get to 55 feet in the air by going through four courses, 37 obstacles, and five ziplines. You can go even more extreme with the three-course night trek.