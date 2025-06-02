The 'South's Most Haunted Small Town' Blends Ghost Tours, Local Cuisine, Serene Rivers, And Florida Charm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a town claims to be the most haunted in the entire southern U.S.A., you know you're in for a few spooky surprises. On the surface, Monticello, Florida, looks like the picture-perfect Southern town with stunning antebellum architecture — think stately Greek Revival columns and wraparound verandas — and heritage oaks draped in hanging Spanish moss. Situated about 26 miles outside Tallahassee (around a 45-minute drive from Tallahassee International Airport), it's the kind of place where life is slow, and a simple "I'm full" is never an excuse to skip out on the local cuisine.

While the paranormal activity in some towns leans toward the menacing, the hauntings in Monticello are best described as family-friendly with a touch of Southern Gothic charm. A stay at the 1872 Denham Inn, a beautifully preserved Italianate bed and breakfast, could lead to an encounter with the ghost of a former occupant named Sarah, who occasionally tucks guests into bed. Overall, it's a far less spine-chilling experience than you'd enjoy in Tonopah, a desert town in Nevada with stargazing and a haunted clown motel containing 5,000 figurines.

Besides being haunted, Monticello is known for its easy access to the Wacissa and Aucilla Rivers' calm waters and green spaces, including Monticello Ecological Park. Although outdoor adventures abound, the town center is manicured to perfection and home to the historic Monticello Opera House. A stately courthouse modeled after Thomas Jefferson's home demarcates the city center, while shady streets lined with boutiques, restaurants, and historic homes radiate outwards.