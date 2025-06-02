The 'South's Most Haunted Small Town' Blends Ghost Tours, Local Cuisine, Serene Rivers, And Florida Charm
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When a town claims to be the most haunted in the entire southern U.S.A., you know you're in for a few spooky surprises. On the surface, Monticello, Florida, looks like the picture-perfect Southern town with stunning antebellum architecture — think stately Greek Revival columns and wraparound verandas — and heritage oaks draped in hanging Spanish moss. Situated about 26 miles outside Tallahassee (around a 45-minute drive from Tallahassee International Airport), it's the kind of place where life is slow, and a simple "I'm full" is never an excuse to skip out on the local cuisine.
While the paranormal activity in some towns leans toward the menacing, the hauntings in Monticello are best described as family-friendly with a touch of Southern Gothic charm. A stay at the 1872 Denham Inn, a beautifully preserved Italianate bed and breakfast, could lead to an encounter with the ghost of a former occupant named Sarah, who occasionally tucks guests into bed. Overall, it's a far less spine-chilling experience than you'd enjoy in Tonopah, a desert town in Nevada with stargazing and a haunted clown motel containing 5,000 figurines.
Besides being haunted, Monticello is known for its easy access to the Wacissa and Aucilla Rivers' calm waters and green spaces, including Monticello Ecological Park. Although outdoor adventures abound, the town center is manicured to perfection and home to the historic Monticello Opera House. A stately courthouse modeled after Thomas Jefferson's home demarcates the city center, while shady streets lined with boutiques, restaurants, and historic homes radiate outwards.
Take a ghost tour and explore Southern flavors in Monticello
Founded in 1827, Monticello has been around long enough to develop several haunting hotspots that attract celebrity paranormal investigators and amateur ghosthunters alike. In 2020, Jody Dean, the paranormal investigating YouTuber behind "Hunting the Dead," visited Monticello and explored several haunted buildings, including the town jail. "We could feel the spiritual energy, both good and bad," he told the Monticello News. "We felt a heaviness up there."
For those lacking paranormal investigation skills, the Historic Monticello Ghost Tours can't be missed. Lasting between 90 minutes and two hours, the tours are loaded with town history and legends passed down through generations. "Michael was our guide and he was so informative," shared one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "[We] loved the jail and we even got an orb in a video."
After your ghost tour, stop by The Porch on the Green for elevated takes on classic Southern dishes and international offerings. Set against a backdrop of antique furniture and a cozy cocktail bar, menu highlights include chicken and waffles smothered in maple syrup and the country-fried pork chop. For a budget-friendly Southern eatery with huge portions, choose Johnston's Southern Style Grill. Situated just off U.S. 90, this no-fuss restaurant offers comfort food like pulled pork plates and brisket.
Other things to do in and around Monticello
The population hovers just above 2,600 people, but there's plenty to do in Monticello. Join an airboat tour of the Wacissa River with 5 Rivers Adventures and experience one of the most timeless things to do in Florida. Between May and September, you can even book a "frog gigging" tour. The captain will take you to the best "froggin'" spots in the area and clean your catch. But, you'll have to do the beer-battering on your own. You can also explore the Wacissa River's crystal-clear waters with Jesse's Canoe and Kayak Rentals. Don't forget to pack sunscreen and a hat — an L&M Sun Hat that covers the back of your neck is a good choice to keep off the hot Florida sun.
Alternatively, say "no, thank you" to the frog legs and visit Monticello in mid-June for the annual Watermelon Festival. Established in 1949, the festival showcases small-town charm at its finest with the Miss Watermelon pageant, a parade, vendors, workshops, and live music. There's also a "bed race," where contestants race to push beds (with people on them) to the finish line. The Watermelon Festival is undeniably a spectacle, but to avoid the hottest months, consider planning a trip to Monticello in the spring or fall.
And, if you're craving some beach time, Florida's "Forgotten Coast" teeming with wildlife is about a 1.5-hour drive away. Extending from Alligator Point to Mexico Beach, this stretch of coast is known for its pristine, uncrowded beaches, laid-back lifestyle, and collection of historic beach towns.