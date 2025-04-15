One Of America's Best Stargazing Spots Is A Desert Town In Nevada With A Rich History And Surreal Art

When it comes to the unexpected quirkiness you can only find in a small, desert town smack-dead in the middle of nowhere, Tonopah puts all its Nevada neighbors to shame. Blink-and-you-miss-it roadside attractions? Check. Ghost stories and haunted hotels? Of course. Add an art-filled historic downtown that looks straight out of a modern Western, the darkest night skies, and a clown motel with 5,000 figurines, and you've got an unbeatable road-trip destination.

Founded around 1900, Tonopah started as a mining town with silver first discovered by prospector Jim Butler. By the 1940s, the silver rush had run its course, but visitors can still learn about "the Queen of the Silver Camps" at Tonopah Historic Mining Park. Daily walking tours lead visitors through underground tunnels and into a steel viewing cage over a heart-stopping 500-foot drop. The Central Nevada Museum also does a great job showcasing Tonopah history in a way that's educational and engaging for all ages.

To reach Tonopah, follow US 95, the huge highway connecting Reno (230 miles away) and Las Vegas (211 miles away). With a population hovering around 2,000 people, Tonopah occupies a strategic location at the crossroads of US 95 and US 6. For this reason, visitors can expect plenty of amenities and restaurant choices, including a stagecoach-themed cafe, pizza places, diners, and the Tonopah Brewing Company. Try craft beers brewed with Nevada-grown hops and grains, or sweat it out with the restaurant's signature "Nuclear Test Site" and "Saloon Kick" hot sauces.