One Of America's Best Stargazing Spots Is A Desert Town In Nevada With A Rich History And Surreal Art
When it comes to the unexpected quirkiness you can only find in a small, desert town smack-dead in the middle of nowhere, Tonopah puts all its Nevada neighbors to shame. Blink-and-you-miss-it roadside attractions? Check. Ghost stories and haunted hotels? Of course. Add an art-filled historic downtown that looks straight out of a modern Western, the darkest night skies, and a clown motel with 5,000 figurines, and you've got an unbeatable road-trip destination.
Founded around 1900, Tonopah started as a mining town with silver first discovered by prospector Jim Butler. By the 1940s, the silver rush had run its course, but visitors can still learn about "the Queen of the Silver Camps" at Tonopah Historic Mining Park. Daily walking tours lead visitors through underground tunnels and into a steel viewing cage over a heart-stopping 500-foot drop. The Central Nevada Museum also does a great job showcasing Tonopah history in a way that's educational and engaging for all ages.
To reach Tonopah, follow US 95, the huge highway connecting Reno (230 miles away) and Las Vegas (211 miles away). With a population hovering around 2,000 people, Tonopah occupies a strategic location at the crossroads of US 95 and US 6. For this reason, visitors can expect plenty of amenities and restaurant choices, including a stagecoach-themed cafe, pizza places, diners, and the Tonopah Brewing Company. Try craft beers brewed with Nevada-grown hops and grains, or sweat it out with the restaurant's signature "Nuclear Test Site" and "Saloon Kick" hot sauces.
Discover a car forest, America's scariest motel, and other intriguing oddities in Tonopah
It should come as no surprise that "America's scariest motel" is clown-themed and said to be haunted. For most, a quick visit to The Clown Motel's lobby and a snap in front of the 19-foot-tall clown cutouts is enough. However, daring guests can stay overnight in themed rooms based on "It," "Friday the 13th," and "The Exorcist." But be warned, the motel takes no responsibility for emotional distress, bodily injury, or other harm caused by paranormal activity or unexplained phenomena.
The motel is situated next to the Old Tonopah Cemetery, which dates back to the early 20th century and is the resting place of outlaws, miners, local legends, and, some say, a ghost that haunts the nearby mining park and visitor center. Weathered tombstones and dusty graves serve as a reminder of the harsh realities of life in a boom town. The cemetery website does a great job of keeping the history alive, providing a free walking tour map and detailed, frankly fascinating info about the people interred in the graves.
Tonopah is home to one of the most unique roadside stops across America: the International Car Forest of the Last Church. While it is a 30-minute drive south, this nearby attraction features a "grove" of 40 graffiti-covered cars that sprout from the arid soil like bumper-topped trees. Other weird and wonderful art installations include murals honoring stealth fighter planes flown at the Tonopah Test Range, and other street art in the downtown area.
Experience awe-inspiring Milky Way views and 7,000 stars in Tonopah
While curious roadside attractions and haunted history may put Tonopah on the map, the ultra-dark night sky attracts hobby stargazers and professional astronomers alike. Far from the blinding lights of Las Vegas and Reno, Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park rivals any of the best national parks in American for stargazing due to the lack of light pollution and remote location.
On a clear, moonless night, stargazers can spot over 7,000 stars and experience the vastness of the Milky Way with the naked eye. However, the park also provides concrete pads for setting up telescopes or cameras, and picnic tables. Those seeking the purest of dark skies can follow the dirt road further into the desert. A 4-wheel drive isn't necessary, but you'll appreciate having a vehicle with high clearance.
There are several accommodation options in town. If The Clown Motel makes your skin crawl, book a room at Belvada Hotel, a beautifully restored former bank dating back to 1906. Far grander than the oldest historic gold rush hotel in Nevada, Belvada Hotel boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google and luxurious rooms renovated in 2020. Alternatively, book the "Ghosted at the Mizpah" package at the Mizpah Hotel for the chance to see the Lady in Red, a glamorous woman murdered by an ex-lover between rooms 502 and 504, who still haunts the fifth floor.