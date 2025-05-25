A Best-Kept Secret Of The Adirondacks Is A Tranquil Lake With Sandy Coves, Fishing, And Epic Sunsets

The Adirondack Mountains hide all sorts of lovely destinations, including a tiny town with charming shops and cozy cabins. But one thing that's impossible to hide is Great Sacandaga Lake. Featuring 125 miles of shoreline and covering a massive 42 square miles, it's quite a noticeable landmark. And while Lake George and Lake Placid might be more popular with tourists, Great Sacandaga Lake is quickly gaining traction with Adirondack travelers thanks to pristine waters and dramatic sunsets.

Great Sacandaga Lake is easy to reach. About an hour from Albany and just over three hours from New York City, you'll have plenty of options when it comes to nearby airports. Plan on flying into New York City? Check out some of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in the city before making your way north.

A myriad of towns dot the shores of Great Sacandaga Lake, so you won't lack lodging or restaurant options, though many visitors love to camp in the surrounding wilderness. A unique way to enjoy the lake and the Adirondacks is by spending the night at Glampful. Buried in a thick forest just a short drive from the water, it provides an upscale glamping experience that'll appeal to most travelers. But no matter where you rest at night, your days at Great Sacandaga Lake will be filled with all sorts of aquatic fun and some of the best sunsets in the state.