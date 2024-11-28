Wake Up Among California Redwoods At This Luxurious Glamping Spot

The freshly restored Alila Ventana Big Sur Resort is turning heads. Resort renovators BraytonHughes attempted to "tap into the free spirit of The Golden State" and give the grounds a facelift that adhered to the "deeply rooted bohemian character" of the area. Their work received high marks: The USAToday 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards ranked the roost as the 9th best all-inclusive stay in the entire country, and the Forbes Travel Guide awarded the sweeping views and villas of this resort with 4 stars of verified luxury.

Ventana Big Sur has beautiful rooms, relaxing spas, and Santa Barbara prawns, but there's more to these weathered-cedar grounds than suites and villas. There are also canvas tents thoughtfully pitched in beautiful creek-side corners of the Ventana Wilderness. The campsites on these hollowed grounds are arguably some of the best glamping in all of California. Sure, there are several epic glamping destinations near Joshua Tree National Park, but this resort glamping spot positions you directly under the towering redwoods of Big Sur, equipped with wood-burning fireplaces, handheld lanterns, and USB charging ports.

You'll wake up to the sun filtering through a canopy of colossal trees, the scent of sequoias smacking your nostrils fueled by the ocean breeze. Sleep outside here in a tent packed to the brim with modern features only minutes away from the beauty of the Pacific Ocean and footsteps from ancient redwoods.