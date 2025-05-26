'The World's Best Steakhouse' Is This Family-Run Buenos Aires Restaurant That's A Michelin-Star Winner

It was one of the most coveted restaurant reservations in Buenos Aires even before it won its first Michelin star in 2024, the first year the award system came to Argentina, and it's a worthy wait. Parrilla Don Julio, located in the Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital city, is an excellent, upscale representation of the parrillas: the ubiquitous Argentine steakhouses serving copious amounts of red beef and red wine, much of it sourced from Mendoza, Argentina's globally underrated wine region near the Andes Mountains. In 2024, the family-run spot won a coveted Michelin star as well as a green star for sustainability, and it was named the best restaurant in Latin America by The World's 50 Best. Also in 2024, Don Julio won the top spot of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list. With only 87 seats in the house, it's no wonder reservations are hard to nab, even three months out.

So, what is a parrilla? You'll see this word a lot in Argentina. Pronounced "pa-REE-ja," a parrilla is, simply, a grill. In the context of Buenos Aires, it's a special, unique-to-Argentina, wood-fired barbecue grill in which the metal grate is placed over a fire, and different types of wood create different types of char flavor. Only simple seasonings are used: salt, pepper, and maybe some garlic. In Argentina, parrilla is also the word for a steakhouse, either a casual street vendor or a higher-end, sit-down spot. Parrilla Don Julio, shortened to simply "Don Julio," is one such steakhouse, and it takes great pride in the way it uses old techniques to age and grill a variety of cuts to perfection.