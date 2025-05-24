Atlanta's Historic Soul Food Restaurant Has Hip-Hop Royalty On Its Walls And Award-Winning Cuisine

For some travelers, food is the primary reason to visit a new city, state, or country. If you've never been to Atlanta, Georgia, there are tons of spectacular food options that are well worth a trip. For example, there's the world's largest drive-in diner with mouthwatering chili dogs, The Varsity. However, if you want something a bit more authentic and award-winning, Busy Bee Cafe should be at the top of your list.

While the cafe has made headlines recently for winning the James Beard Award in 2022, it has been an Atlanta landmark since its opening in 1947. In fact, one could argue that the Busy Bee is as integral to Atlanta's history and the Civil Rights movement as luminaries like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (who ate at the cafe).

But even if history and an iconic status aren't interesting, the food at the Busy Bee is sublime, especially if you love traditional soul food. From chicken and waffles to fried catfish and candied yams, each dish is a testament to the restaurant's staying power. Put on a bib and let's dig into the Busy Bee Cafe.