Atlanta's Historic Soul Food Restaurant Has Hip-Hop Royalty On Its Walls And Award-Winning Cuisine
For some travelers, food is the primary reason to visit a new city, state, or country. If you've never been to Atlanta, Georgia, there are tons of spectacular food options that are well worth a trip. For example, there's the world's largest drive-in diner with mouthwatering chili dogs, The Varsity. However, if you want something a bit more authentic and award-winning, Busy Bee Cafe should be at the top of your list.
While the cafe has made headlines recently for winning the James Beard Award in 2022, it has been an Atlanta landmark since its opening in 1947. In fact, one could argue that the Busy Bee is as integral to Atlanta's history and the Civil Rights movement as luminaries like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (who ate at the cafe).
But even if history and an iconic status aren't interesting, the food at the Busy Bee is sublime, especially if you love traditional soul food. From chicken and waffles to fried catfish and candied yams, each dish is a testament to the restaurant's staying power. Put on a bib and let's dig into the Busy Bee Cafe.
A brief overview of the Busy Bee Cafe in Atlanta
It's fitting that the Busy Bee Cafe sits alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When the restaurant opened in 1947, black-owned businesses were only allowed to exist on two streets in the city. The Bee's success drew in Civil Rights activists like King, who particularly enjoyed the ham hocks, according to witnesses. Over time, Busy Bee has attracted all kinds of celebrities, from rapper Ludacris to Senator Bernie Sanders. The walls are also covered with photos of the various luminaries who have eaten there.
Busy Bee was founded by a self-taught cook named Lucy Jackson. Her passion for food helped put the restaurant on the map until she sold it in the '70s. For a time, the new owners struggled to retain the Bee's authentic menu, but that all changed when the Gates family bought it in 1981. Since 1987, Tracey Gates has been the head chef, helping take Busy Bee to greater heights.
Thanks to Gates' cooking, the Bee has received various awards and accolades over the years. The most notable was the James Beard America's Classics Awards, as the restaurant was the first in Atlanta to receive this honor. Then, Michelin gave Busy Bee the Bib Gourmand Award in 2023 and 2024. Also in 2023, Busy Bee was inducted into the Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame.
Adding the Busy Bee Cafe to your next Atlanta vacation
Because the Busy Bee Cafe is centrally located, it's just about a 20-minute drive from the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Unless you're only in Atlanta for the day, there are dozens of hotel options nearby, especially as you venture further downtown. There's not much of a selection next to the restaurant, but everything is a quick drive away.
Busy Bee Cafe can get pretty busy during the day, so plan accordingly. The two most raved about items are the fried chicken and catfish, so if it's your first time visiting, make sure to try either or both. All of the sides are delicious, including greens, yams, carrot souffle, fried okra, mac and cheese, and more. What makes the restaurant even better is that it has daily specials. So, depending on which day you visit, you might be able to indulge in specialty menu items that are not always available.
Once you've had your fill, you can take in other iconic Atlanta sights. First, you can visit the largest aquarium in America, and then hop over to the World of Coca-Cola. Although WCC is rated as one of Atlanta's worst tourist traps, it offers a unique chance to learn more about the brand's history and sample dozens of unique flavors from around the world.