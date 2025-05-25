'Canada's Most Beautiful Lake' Is Situated Among Peaks Above Banff With Glistening Turquoise Waters
When finely ground particles of rock known as glacial flour or silt suspend in rivers or lakes, the phenomenon gives rise to a truly spectacular sight: turquoise waters that appear almost fantastical. If you've ever visited the glacier-fed lakes and streams of northern Montana's Glacier National Park, boasting a historic hike-in lodge for a rustic stay, you may have taken in this otherworldly, glowing effect before. But one of the most famous glacial lakes in North America has to be Moraine Lake, which, along with Lake Louise, is a crown jewel of Canada's famous national park with majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters.
Moraine Lake is located toward the western edge of Banff National Park, not too far from the border of another smaller, little-known mountainous national park with turquoise lakes. A wide variety of wildlife calls Moraine Lake home, from the tiny, adorable pika to the regal grizzly bear. And it isn't endeared as Canada's most beautiful lake for nothing. Located at an elevation of more than 6,000 feet and nestled within the awe-inspiring Valley of the Ten Peaks, its surface area is about 120 acres, which provides unparalleled views of snow-topped mountains and coniferous forest. Whether you're hopping on a quick one-day excursion to take a few photos — maybe you could even hit up Lake Louise the same day — or you're planning a long hike, Moraine Lake doesn't disappoint.
Hike or paddle to remarkable views of Moraine Lake
One of the easiest and most popular introductions to Moraine Lake is the view from the Rockpile Trail. It launches from the parking area and takes about 45 minutes round-trip, depending on how long you spend taking in the vista at a spot known as Canada's "Twenty Dollar View." The scene was formerly a feature of the nation's twenty-dollar bill, offering up one of the most iconic viewpoints in the entire park. You'll encounter less than 40 feet of elevation gain, and the trail is well-maintained. Another easy route is to follow the lakeshore from the canoe docks, a scenic walk that takes about an hour.
If you're already on the Rockpile Trail and want more of a challenge, continue until you hit the Consolation Lakes Trail, a 3.9-mile out-and-back route with 900 feet in elevation gain. Offering epic views of the Quadra Mountain, Mount Babbel, and more, this path affords a visit to a less-traveled area away from the crowds. And if you're in it for the long haul, the 11-mile Wenkchemna Pass could be right up your alley, where you'll climb 3,000 feet through an alpine valley, take in remarkable views toward British Columbia, and stand on the Continental Divide.
If walking isn't your thing, don't worry, because a visit to Moraine Lake wouldn't be complete without picking up a paddle and seeing the Valley of Ten Peaks from the water. Canoe rentals are offered exclusively by Moraine Lake Lodge, which, as of this writing, charges $114 per canoe for a one-hour rental, including paddles and life jackets. It's worth booking a room overnight at the renowned lodge, which, in addition to modern and luxurious accommodations, also features the characterful Walter Wilcox Dining Room, highlighting regional and local cuisine.
Planning tips for your Moraine Lake trip
Planning ahead for your visit to Moraine Lake is essential because, since 2023, the lake has been closed to personal vehicles and can only be accessed by shuttle, bus, or guided tour. Due to its popularity with visitors from around the world — the park averages more than 4 million visitors each year — Banff instituted the change to mitigate overcrowding and safety concerns. Since the area averages around 180 inches of snow each year, visitors are welcome between June and mid-October to take advantage of the warmer months when those harder-to-reach places have been cleared. The best times to visit are July and August. It's advisable to book your trip well in advance, with numerous local companies offering services and Parks Canada opening up seats in April for trips beginning June 1.
Most major airlines fly into Calgary, and you have numerous options for getting to the park itself, including buses like FlixBus and On-It connecting Calgary to Banff. Ride times between one and a half and two hours make the trip manageable in the morning, and fares will run only around $9 to $11, depending on the service. When you've been fully sun-drenched, taken in Moraine Lake's incredible views, and are now looking for some creature comforts, check in to Fairmont Banff Springs, the iconic, historic four-star castle — yes! a castle! — in the heart of the park. Or, if communing with nature is more your thing, enjoy numerous equipped or backcountry camping options, including Parks Canada's specialized oTENTiks, permanent shelters that resemble a cross between an A-frame cabin and a prospector's tent. Just remember to pack all the trimmings for s'mores!