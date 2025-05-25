'Canada's Most Beautiful Lake' Is Situated Among Peaks Above Banff With Glistening Turquoise Waters

One of the easiest and most popular introductions to Moraine Lake is the view from the Rockpile Trail. It launches from the parking area and takes about 45 minutes round-trip, depending on how long you spend taking in the vista at a spot known as Canada's "Twenty Dollar View." The scene was formerly a feature of the nation's twenty-dollar bill, offering up one of the most iconic viewpoints in the entire park. You'll encounter less than 40 feet of elevation gain, and the trail is well-maintained. Another easy route is to follow the lakeshore from the canoe docks, a scenic walk that takes about an hour.

If you're already on the Rockpile Trail and want more of a challenge, continue until you hit the Consolation Lakes Trail, a 3.9-mile out-and-back route with 900 feet in elevation gain. Offering epic views of the Quadra Mountain, Mount Babbel, and more, this path affords a visit to a less-traveled area away from the crowds. And if you're in it for the long haul, the 11-mile Wenkchemna Pass could be right up your alley, where you'll climb 3,000 feet through an alpine valley, take in remarkable views toward British Columbia, and stand on the Continental Divide.

If walking isn't your thing, don't worry, because a visit to Moraine Lake wouldn't be complete without picking up a paddle and seeing the Valley of Ten Peaks from the water. Canoe rentals are offered exclusively by Moraine Lake Lodge, which, as of this writing, charges $114 per canoe for a one-hour rental, including paddles and life jackets. It's worth booking a room overnight at the renowned lodge, which, in addition to modern and luxurious accommodations, also features the characterful Walter Wilcox Dining Room, highlighting regional and local cuisine.