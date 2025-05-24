The Underrated Parts Of Venice Rick Steves Calls The 'Most Intriguing' In The Whole City

The romance and decaying beauty of Venice, Italy, have inspired art, books, and film over the centuries. Maybe your parents have a photo of themselves feeding pigeons in the Piazza San Marco (something you can't do now), or your grandparents told you fond stories of when they took a gondola ride through the city's canals. However, the touristy parts of Venice aren't the whole story, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves tells us that we should be looking beyond the more famous part of Venice — a city that is slowly sinking — if we want to get the best experience. He explains that on his last visit, he spent two days staying away from Piazza San Marco and instead looked off the beaten path. "It's the back lanes where this enchanting city is most intriguing," he says. During his trip, he said that he found an "unusually wide street" that was a filled-in canal, and even a blocked-off "inverted corner at a lovely church" where the gate was to stop people from, well, relieving themselves there.

Of course, there is much more to the hidden side of Venice, and all you have to do is a bit of exploring, whether you do some walking in areas where other tourists aren't flocking, or take the vaporetto, or water taxi, the cheapest way to get around Venice. You can either wander the area yourself, or splurge on something Steves often suggests, a local, professional tour guide. If you do that at the beginning of your vacation, you can get some tips on places most tourists wouldn't think to go.