Miami's Sun-Drenched Hotel Boasts Elegant Waterfront Dining, Idyllic Tropical Charm, And World-Class Music

A big part of visiting new cities is exploring what they offer. But what if you could experience all the fun of a lively city without ever having to leave your hotel? That's where Palm Tree Club Miami comes in, providing guests with exquisite dining against beautiful oceanside views, sultry coastal vibes, and top-tier musical entertainment. This would definitely save a few bucks on Lyft rides, right?

And if you do decide to leave Palm Tree Club Miami for a bit, it's conveniently located to pretty much everything the Miami area has to offer. It's situated in North Bay Village, which is about 30 minutes away from Miami International Airport, and is closer still to all of Miami's attractions, including its artsiest neighborhood that's a trendy beach paradise full of nightlife, coastal hotels, and tasty eats. The weather in North Bay Village is typically warm year-round, though it can get pretty humid in the summer.

Palm Tree Club Miami is surrounded by stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the gorgeous cityscapes of the Miami area. The tropical island theme continues with the stylish, brightly colored boutique hotel rooms and suites. Your stay is complete with a bevy of comfortable amenities, and some of the rooms even come with balconies to really soak in that coastal atmosphere. To top it all off, there is a different themed event almost every night of the week to ensure you're never bored. The laid-back atmosphere even translates into the overall vibe of the place. Alexandra Eichner, president of Continuum Company, which helped renovate the previous spot into the Palm Tree Club Miami, told WSVN 7 News, "The vibe here is come as you are. There's no attire. Everyone's welcome, and everyone mixes and mingles with each other. Come and have fun."