Miami's Sun-Drenched Hotel Boasts Elegant Waterfront Dining, Idyllic Tropical Charm, And World-Class Music
A big part of visiting new cities is exploring what they offer. But what if you could experience all the fun of a lively city without ever having to leave your hotel? That's where Palm Tree Club Miami comes in, providing guests with exquisite dining against beautiful oceanside views, sultry coastal vibes, and top-tier musical entertainment. This would definitely save a few bucks on Lyft rides, right?
And if you do decide to leave Palm Tree Club Miami for a bit, it's conveniently located to pretty much everything the Miami area has to offer. It's situated in North Bay Village, which is about 30 minutes away from Miami International Airport, and is closer still to all of Miami's attractions, including its artsiest neighborhood that's a trendy beach paradise full of nightlife, coastal hotels, and tasty eats. The weather in North Bay Village is typically warm year-round, though it can get pretty humid in the summer.
Palm Tree Club Miami is surrounded by stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the gorgeous cityscapes of the Miami area. The tropical island theme continues with the stylish, brightly colored boutique hotel rooms and suites. Your stay is complete with a bevy of comfortable amenities, and some of the rooms even come with balconies to really soak in that coastal atmosphere. To top it all off, there is a different themed event almost every night of the week to ensure you're never bored. The laid-back atmosphere even translates into the overall vibe of the place. Alexandra Eichner, president of Continuum Company, which helped renovate the previous spot into the Palm Tree Club Miami, told WSVN 7 News, "The vibe here is come as you are. There's no attire. Everyone's welcome, and everyone mixes and mingles with each other. Come and have fun."
Exquisite eating at Palm Tree Club Miami
The Palm Tree Club Restaurant serves up food that is both delicious and unpretentious, specializing in classic American dishes and seafood that are prepared with a modern twist. Their lunch menu (brunch is only offered on Saturdays and Sundays) includes such items as French toast, lobster croque madame, and a coastal omelet, along with an array of delectable seafood from their raw bar, like oysters, Alaskan king crab legs, and caviar. Things only get better for dinner: Start your meal with some amazing appetizers like crispy calamari, coconut shrimp, and lobster sliders before diving into the main menu, which includes such plates as lemon fettuccine pasta, steak frites, and pan-seared salmon, with a wide selection of equally stellar sides to choose from. There's also a dessert menu to die for, and don't forget to wash it all down with something from their impressive drink menu. Plus, you'll be enjoying all of this against the backdrop of gorgeous coastal views.
While the Palm Tree Club Restaurant's amazing bites and vibrant decor are more than enough to stand out from the many other places to stay in the Miami area, keep in mind that this is a place that likes to have fun. There are themed deals most nights of the week, making it easier for you to get more for less. Taco Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays, Maison Palmier Sundays, and Wings, Brews & Views (on Fridays) are just a few of the ways that you can delight your palate. But for even more splendid Florida dining, check out this restaurant in the heart of Fort Lauderdale that blends European and American classics.
Palm Tree Club Miami's smashing music scene
Considering that bringing the Palm Tree Club Miami to life was spearheaded by Norwegian DJ and music producer Kygo, it should come as no surprise that music would be a major part of the destination's appeal. Blake Holtzman, Palm Tree Crew's global talent buyer, told Miami New Times, "Our team, led by Kygo and Palm Tree Crew, is deeply connected to the music scene, allowing us to bring in acts that align with our signature tropical-inspired sound. We aim to create an atmosphere where every performance feels intimate yet electric, blending world-class talent with an exclusive, high-energy setting."
Palm Tree Club hosts some of the world's most famous DJs on a regular basis, offering guests the chance to catch the vibes in a variety of ways. The venue offers tickets for indoor and patio seating, as well as booths right next to the performer, which are perfect for anyone who wants to be right up against the music or just wants to hang out and enjoy the atmosphere. It also went to great lengths to give attendees a truly immersive music experience; not only are DJ sets longer than what you'd normally hear at nightclubs, but the venue itself is quite a bit smaller, ensuring everyone is as close as possible to the electrifying tunes.
It's all part of blending classic beach resort furnishings with a more youthful spirit. Allie Eichner told Travel + Leisure, "We wanted to preserve the spirit of this landmark property while infusing it with fresh energy — creating a space where timeless charm meets a laid-back, vibrant atmosphere that feels distinctly Miami." For another unique Southern nightlife experience, visit the South's "best beach bar," a legendary Gulf Coast honky tonk where locals and tourists mingle.