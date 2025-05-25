A Quirky Town In Nevada Is Home To A Unique Tourist Tradition, Native Culture, And A Storied Cave

If Lovelock were to be captured in a word, it would be otherworldly. A popular Nevada road trip on the Cowboy Corridor will take you through this charming town. Located halfway between Reno and Winnemucca, it feels like stepping back in time. It's peppered with cozy homes built in Moderne architectural style and towering white churches topped with spires. However, the first thing that will likely strike you about Lovelock is its name.

The town welcomes you with the words "Lock Your Love in Lovelock" splashed across its billboard. Locking their love at the historic Lovelock Plaza has drawn couples to this quaint town for decades. People put locks on bridges here and other places in honor of an ancient Chinese tradition. In Lovelock, a chain around a circle of metal pillars bears the weight of more than 1,000 prayers for love that will endure as long as the lock remains fastened.

You can't visit Lovelock without a trip to the Humboldt River, which will also lead you to its vast reservoir, part of the Rye Patch State Recreation Area — one of Lovelock's most charming delights. Spend the day at this idyllic spot hiking some stunning trails, swimming under the warm sun, or indulging in a book by the river while you wait with a fishing rod for a catfish or bass to bite. Once you've savored the great outdoors, head to Gold Diggers Saloon and Grubhouse for some satiating pizza. They also serve their much-raved-about whole pig roasts on select days, so ask ahead. And if a day doesn't feel like enough, you can camp at Rye Patch Campground for $20 a night if you're driving an out-of-state vehicle.