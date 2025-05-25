A Quirky Town In Nevada Is Home To A Unique Tourist Tradition, Native Culture, And A Storied Cave
If Lovelock were to be captured in a word, it would be otherworldly. A popular Nevada road trip on the Cowboy Corridor will take you through this charming town. Located halfway between Reno and Winnemucca, it feels like stepping back in time. It's peppered with cozy homes built in Moderne architectural style and towering white churches topped with spires. However, the first thing that will likely strike you about Lovelock is its name.
The town welcomes you with the words "Lock Your Love in Lovelock" splashed across its billboard. Locking their love at the historic Lovelock Plaza has drawn couples to this quaint town for decades. People put locks on bridges here and other places in honor of an ancient Chinese tradition. In Lovelock, a chain around a circle of metal pillars bears the weight of more than 1,000 prayers for love that will endure as long as the lock remains fastened.
You can't visit Lovelock without a trip to the Humboldt River, which will also lead you to its vast reservoir, part of the Rye Patch State Recreation Area — one of Lovelock's most charming delights. Spend the day at this idyllic spot hiking some stunning trails, swimming under the warm sun, or indulging in a book by the river while you wait with a fishing rod for a catfish or bass to bite. Once you've savored the great outdoors, head to Gold Diggers Saloon and Grubhouse for some satiating pizza. They also serve their much-raved-about whole pig roasts on select days, so ask ahead. And if a day doesn't feel like enough, you can camp at Rye Patch Campground for $20 a night if you're driving an out-of-state vehicle.
Explore taverns, traditions, and the timeless legends of Lovelock
While these two spots are ideal if you only have a day, those who can stretch their stay by a few days should take a deeper dive into Lovelock's intriguing culture. Finding budget-friendly accommodation isn't a problem in Lovelock — you can easily get a room for around $100 a night. The town only offers three-star hotels and motels, with The Cadillac Inn being a favorite among visitors. While you're there, explore the fascinating lore around Lovelock Cave, including the story of the Lovelock Cannibals, aka the Si-Te-Cah, or red-haired giants.
Lovelock was originally home to the Paiutes, an Indigenous tribe inhabiting the Great Basin region of North America, who still form a significant part of the population. Step into one of the many bars in town, like Whiskey Barrel, and you might just meet a Paiute local ready to share a bit of the area's layered history. Among their age-old customs and traditions, oral storytelling remains a cherished practice amongst Paitues. A local might just familiarize you with tales of the epic battle and eventual downfall of the Si-Te-Cah. According to legend, the Paiutes chased the last of these red-haired giants into Lovelock Cave, then trapped and burned them. It's an intense story, but a fascinating one nonetheless. Much like Nevada's ancient saltwater lake, considered sacred by the Paiutes, Lovelock Cave has become a sacred site in its own right.
A hot air balloon festival and a cave once home to 'giants'
The legends of living giants around Lovelock Cave aren't pure fiction. Mummified remains believed to be over 10 feet tall have reportedly been discovered inside the cave where the first Americans are thought to have lived. And that's not the only remarkable find. Thousands of American Indian artifacts have been uncovered, including the Tule Duck Decoy, the oldest duck decoy ever discovered.
Lovelock Cave is about 20 miles from the main town, so whether you're planning a road trip through the Cowboy Corridor or flying into Reno-Tahoe International Airport (about 1 hour and 20 minutes from Lovelock), you can easily base yourself in the main town and drive down to the cave. It's open daily, all year round. There's another tiny treat for history buffs in Lovelock, too: the Lovelock Historic Depot — the only Southern Pacific Railroad depot that still exists.
Whether you want to briefly visit some sites or give Lovelock a few days, avoid planning your trip during the summer. This place gets scorchingly hot. Fall, winter, and spring are better times to visit. If the idea of a hot air balloon festival excites you, visit in February around Valentine's Day. If you have your eye on a particular hotel, check for availability beforehand. You're sure to enjoy exploring Lovelock's unique blend of charm and elegant austerity. It is one of those places that will linger with you long after you've left.