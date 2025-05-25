South Carolina's 'Little Golden Town' Is A Cute, Artsy Tree-Covered Gem Known For Friendliness And Charm
Myrtle Beach may get most of the attention in Horry County, South Carolina, and understandably so — it is, after all, the home of countless attractions, such as this nightclub museum that's an important piece of preserved musical history. However, if you want to avoid Myrtle Beach's crowds for a bit and explore the surrounding areas, you're bound to end up in a quaint burg called Aynor. Once you've experienced its tree-lined streets, bountiful arts activities, and overall inviting atmosphere, you'll realize why it's called the "Little Golden Town."
Located in the Northeastern region of South Carolina, Aynor is about an hour's drive from Myrtle Beach International Airport. Aynor is so small that there are very few, if any, lodging options in town, so your best bet is to stay somewhere in Conway, which is only about 15 miles away. There, you'll find plenty of places to stay, such as the Quality Inn Conway Northwest and the Econo Lodge. However, if you really want to get a taste of country living, book a night or two at the Spivey House Bed & Breakfast, featuring homey accommodations and old-world charm. Summers can get fairly hot and humid, so it's recommended that you visit in either spring or fall for the most comfortable weather.
Because of the rustic nature of Aynor, there are quite a few outdoor adventures and activities to be had in the area. Take the family to Little Pee Dee State Park to see some local wildlife, go camping, hike some trails, and have a picnic. Practice your marksmanship and learn about protecting the environment at the Wildlife Action Horry Chapter's shooting range. And immerse yourself in the region's past at the Horry County Museum and L.W. Paul Living History Farm.
Arts abound in Aynor, South Carolina
Despite its diminutive size, Aynor is big on arts and culture. One of the biggest examples of the town's love for creativity is its annual Harvest Hoe-Down Festival. Nothing says "small town" more than an autumnal festival on Main Street, which the Hoe-Down features every year. But it's also a great way to see the surprising amount of creative talent the region has to offer in the form of nonstop live entertainment with local chorus and gospel groups. Plus, you can support artisans from the region by buying their unique handmade crafts and gifts, as there are usually more than 100 vendors in attendance.
Another major showcase of Aynor's creativity is its annual Pauwau, held at the Waccamaw Tribal Grounds. This weekend-long festival highlights the arts and culture of Waccamaw Indian People through live performances, arts and crafts activities, and more. The creative community vibes are especially strong at Craft Collective, a female veteran-owned business that sells unique goods crafted by local artisans, including clothes and accessories, home decor, jewelry, and candles. And while you're in the state, stop by this South Carolina city that's a charming hub for lovers of art, antiques, and the outdoors.
Aynor is open to all
Aynor's affable attitude can be found on every street corner and in every business. And what better way to join in the communal spirit than through food? Enticing eateries are abundant throughout Aynor that are perfect for meeting locals and dining on some delicious grub. For example, stop by Blue Jacket Grill for some mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches, and fries that you can wash down with some house-made cocktails. Another local favorite is Santino's Pizza, where you can pick up some delectable pies that are made to order. And on warm days, be sure to stop by the family-owned Cows & Cones Creamery to make some new friends over ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes.
Bring the family to Southern Palmetto Farms for all kinds of country fun and cheer. There are many joyous activities to enjoy across its 40 acres, including barnyard basketball, corn and cotton mazes, an inflatable jump pad, pig racing, and tire swings, among others. And you can even take a little bit of that Southern hospitality home with you by purchasing some of the stone-ground grits from the Palmetto Farms Country Store. Or if you want to pretty up your home with something to remind you of the country cordiality you experienced in Aynor, pick up some pastoral decor from The Ferry Market. But Aynor isn't the only South Carolina town that's got plenty of goodwill on tap — check out what's called the "Heart Of The Lowcountry," which is an underrated foodie town with a friendly community.