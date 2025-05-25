South Carolina's 'Little Golden Town' Is A Cute, Artsy Tree-Covered Gem Known For Friendliness And Charm

Myrtle Beach may get most of the attention in Horry County, South Carolina, and understandably so — it is, after all, the home of countless attractions, such as this nightclub museum that's an important piece of preserved musical history. However, if you want to avoid Myrtle Beach's crowds for a bit and explore the surrounding areas, you're bound to end up in a quaint burg called Aynor. Once you've experienced its tree-lined streets, bountiful arts activities, and overall inviting atmosphere, you'll realize why it's called the "Little Golden Town."

Located in the Northeastern region of South Carolina, Aynor is about an hour's drive from Myrtle Beach International Airport. Aynor is so small that there are very few, if any, lodging options in town, so your best bet is to stay somewhere in Conway, which is only about 15 miles away. There, you'll find plenty of places to stay, such as the Quality Inn Conway Northwest and the Econo Lodge. However, if you really want to get a taste of country living, book a night or two at the Spivey House Bed & Breakfast, featuring homey accommodations and old-world charm. Summers can get fairly hot and humid, so it's recommended that you visit in either spring or fall for the most comfortable weather.

Because of the rustic nature of Aynor, there are quite a few outdoor adventures and activities to be had in the area. Take the family to Little Pee Dee State Park to see some local wildlife, go camping, hike some trails, and have a picnic. Practice your marksmanship and learn about protecting the environment at the Wildlife Action Horry Chapter's shooting range. And immerse yourself in the region's past at the Horry County Museum and L.W. Paul Living History Farm.