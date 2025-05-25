Vancouver's Ultra-Remote Island Lodge Offers Unique Adventures, Seaweed Spa Rituals, And Heli-Fishing
There's remote, and then there's Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge remote. Tucked deep in Vancouver Island's untouched Bedwell River Valley, this ultra-luxurious retreat is only accessible via seaplane, private helicopter, or boat. Following a $1.6 million makeover, the lodge blends five-star comfort with design elements inspired by the region's coastal mountains, glacial rivers, and ancient rainforest. Located in the heart of the Clayoquot Sound, British Columbia's UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it offers a perfect balance between wilderness and indulgence. With adventures at its core, guests are invited to explore the forest, sea, and mountains through unique excursions like canyoneering, heli-fishing, or indulgent seaweed spa rituals.
Set on 600 acres of pristine wilderness, it's not uncommon to spot black bears, sea otters, or whales going about their day. This part of the Clayoquot Sound is home to some of the world's oldest-growth rainforest, offering a rare chance to experience the great outdoors on Canada's "Wild West Coast" in a truly unique way. The lodge holds a five-star rating and was awarded three Michelin Keys in 2024 – an inaugural honor recognizing unparalleled luxury and hospitality.
The lodge is part of Baillie Lodges, an Australian-based hospitality group known for high-end stays that prioritize immersive experiences and a deep connection to nature. Spanning three continents, their properties share a signature style of understated elegance, with interiors that reflect the local landscape. At Clayoquot, suites feature canvas ceilings, soft ambient lighting, and luxury knitted robes and linens. Founders James and Hayley Baillie were involved in every step of the design process, from selecting hand-woven textiles to commissioning artwork by members of local First Nations communities.
Seaweed facials, fine dining, and signature experiences at Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
A key part of the lodge's immersive experience is the Healing Grounds Spa. With waterfront treatment rooms, a sauna, and hot tubs, the spa specializes in thalassotherapy—an ancient Greek practice using seawater, seaweed, and algae for exotic spa treatments. The belief is that these products help boost the immune system, improve circulation, and tone muscles. Here, the concept gets a distinctly Canadian twist: treatments feature Pacific seaweed, glacial clay, and locally made products from Seaflora Skincare.
Dining here is just as remarkable. The Cookhouse offers a forest-to-fork experience with a menu that changes daily based on what's available. Think sustainable, foraged ingredients that draw inspiration from the region's wild beauty. If the Cookhouse were the main dining hall, the Ivanhoe Lounge would be the lobby bar. Yet far from your typical hotel bar, this one sits overlooking the estuary through floor-to-ceiling windows, serving canapés and cocktails with a view that's hard to beat.
Most guests come to Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge for its once-in-a-lifetime outdoor expeditions. Among the signature experiences included in the nightly rate, guests can canyoneer through the wild valleys of Clayoquot Sound — a guided adventure that involves squeezing into a wetsuit to navigate rocky chutes and natural pools. You can also explore the estuary by boat, spotting sea lions and even whales in the Sound. Hikes through the ancient Ursus Valley will take you through a forest of 400-year-old trees. Then there are the extra add-ons: heli-fishing for salmon in remote alpine rivers, scenic helicopter flights over Mount Mariner Glacier, or even indulging in a mountaintop charcuterie spread with panoramic views of the Sound.
Planning your stay at Vancouver Island's Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
One of Clayoquot Wilderness Lodges' most alluring features is its remote location. The quickest — and most scenic — way to arrive is by Richmond Seair Seaplane from the South River Terminal at Vancouver Airport — the best airport in North America. Alternatively, guests can take a 45-minute boat ride from the marina in Tofino, Canada's underrated beach town. While the lodge can assist with arranging transfers, costs are not included in the nightly rate. Seaplane transfers are $560 per person each way, while boat transfers are $200. Keep in mind the lodge is seasonal, only open from May to September, with guest arrivals only on Sundays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., with check-out at noon.
Of the 25 tents, guests can choose between Rainforest or Waterfront options, ranging from 517 to 592 square feet, depending on whether you select the ensuite option. Most tents are designed for two adults but can accommodate two children or a third adult on a sofa bed. The Hillside Family Tent is the only one specifically intended for families. If you're arriving by seaplane, note that luggage must stay under 40 pounds. The dress code is relaxed. Pack comfortable walking shoes, a windbreaker or rain jacket, and a hat. Luckily for the light packer, essentials like wetsuits, hiking boots, and rain pants are provided by the lodge.
Exclusivity like this comes at a premium. Nightly rates start from $2,100 for a Rainforest Deluxe Tent to $4,500 for the Hillside Family Tent per night, excluding taxes and fees. Rates include all meals, drinks, and most guided excursions, though spa treatments cost extra. For longer stays, the Bedwell Safari Package offers added value: Stay seven nights, pay for six, and enjoy a complimentary scenic helicopter flight and a 60-minute massage on the house.