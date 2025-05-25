Vancouver's Ultra-Remote Island Lodge Offers Unique Adventures, Seaweed Spa Rituals, And Heli-Fishing

There's remote, and then there's Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge remote. Tucked deep in Vancouver Island's untouched Bedwell River Valley, this ultra-luxurious retreat is only accessible via seaplane, private helicopter, or boat. Following a $1.6 million makeover, the lodge blends five-star comfort with design elements inspired by the region's coastal mountains, glacial rivers, and ancient rainforest. Located in the heart of the Clayoquot Sound, British Columbia's UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it offers a perfect balance between wilderness and indulgence. With adventures at its core, guests are invited to explore the forest, sea, and mountains through unique excursions like canyoneering, heli-fishing, or indulgent seaweed spa rituals.

Set on 600 acres of pristine wilderness, it's not uncommon to spot black bears, sea otters, or whales going about their day. This part of the Clayoquot Sound is home to some of the world's oldest-growth rainforest, offering a rare chance to experience the great outdoors on Canada's "Wild West Coast" in a truly unique way. The lodge holds a five-star rating and was awarded three Michelin Keys in 2024 – an inaugural honor recognizing unparalleled luxury and hospitality.

The lodge is part of Baillie Lodges, an Australian-based hospitality group known for high-end stays that prioritize immersive experiences and a deep connection to nature. Spanning three continents, their properties share a signature style of understated elegance, with interiors that reflect the local landscape. At Clayoquot, suites feature canvas ceilings, soft ambient lighting, and luxury knitted robes and linens. Founders James and Hayley Baillie were involved in every step of the design process, from selecting hand-woven textiles to commissioning artwork by members of local First Nations communities.