San Francisco's Famous District Is An Artsy Gem Brimming With Breathtaking Murals And Awe-Inspiring Charm

The Mission District is located just 13 miles from the San Francisco International Airport (one of the most breathtaking airports to land at). We highly recommend using ride share or public transit — The BART train is easy to use and incredibly commuter-friendly for exploring the city. Of course, if you're coming from elsewhere in California, driving or renting a car is always an option. But be forewarned that the hilly streets and city traffic are something you'll need to get used to.

San Francisco is far from one of the most budget-friendly vacation destinations in California, but you can definitely find reasonable hotels if you know where to look. Hayes Valley and SOMA are cute areas that sometimes offer decent deals, but expect to pay anywhere from $99 to $350 or more per night.

Aside from stunning murals, the Mission also has some of the best food in the city. Try the 12-course tasting at the two-time Michelin-starred Birdsong or the more casual, but equally as coveted, La Palma Mexicatessen if you prefer something more classic. And since you're in the area, you'll definitely need to grab a picnic from Rhea's Market and Deli and hang out at Dolores Mission Park — it's kind of a must. Whether you're an art lover, foodie, or just love to get into the underbelly of the city, the Mission District is more than a must-stop in San Francisco, it's the heart and soul.