Silicon Valley's 'Rodeo Drive' Is A European-Style Boulevard With Luxe Shops, Food, And Mediterranean Vibes
Northern California's San Jose is often overshadowed by the nearby San Francisco, dubbed the "Healthiest City in America." Nevertheless, San Jose, nicknamed the Capital of Silicon Valley, has something you won't find in the iconic California city: Santana Row. Ranked as one of the city's top attractions on Tripadvisor, one reviewer on the platform referred to it as "Silicon Valley's Version of Rodeo Drive," and with good reason. Located minutes away from Downtown San Jose, Santana Row is a European-style open-air mall with luxe shops, eateries, and Mediterranean vibes. Picture blocks of impressive architecture, lined with palm trees and other greenery.
With an art deco flair, vibrant storefronts, and public seating areas, Santana Row resembles a neighborhood more than a retail center. Additionally, these intricate details will feel like you've taken a quick getaway across the globe. Take, for instance, Left Bank Brasserie. This French eatery serves dishes like steak frites and tuna tartare in a Parisian-inspired setting complete with bistro tables and vintage-inspired art. The Vintage Wine Bar serves sandwiches and charcuterie that you can pair with varieties from Italy, Spain, and other countries. However, it's the Vintage Wine Bar's old world exterior, hailing from France, that will make you stop in your tracks.
When it comes to retail therapy, Santana Row features shops like Le Labo, known for their decadent gender-neutral fragrances, and Sézane, offering high-quality Parisian-style clothing for women. If you like how this all sounds, why not book a stay at Santana Row?
Visiting Santana Row in San Jose, California
Santana Row may be considered upscale, but there is truly something for every guest. This includes casual eateries like The Counter, cooking up specialty burgers, and Mendocino Farms, a popular health-conscious chain with salads and sandwiches. When it comes to shopping, Sephora and the outdoor adventurer paradise of Fjallraven are just a few of the stores you'll discover here. The latter brand is from Sweden and is perhaps best known for its sturdy yet trendy, affordable backpacks. However, at its core, Santana Row is a gathering place for the community.
From spring to early fall, there is a farmers' market every Wednesday evening. One visitor on Google writes, "There were vendors offering fresh, ripe California fruits and vegetables that made me wish I had access to a kitchen." With food trucks and other treats, it's definitely worth stopping by. There's also the Makers Market, where you can shop for plants, jewelry, art, and more. Held on the second Saturday of each month, many of these items are handcrafted. If you miss out on this event, not to worry; there is a brick-and-mortar Makers Market at Santana Row filled with locally made goodies.
Santana Row is open daily and is about a 15-minute drive away from San Jose Mineta International Airport, one of the least crowded in America. Furthermore, it's within walking distance to Westfield Valley Fair, a massive and equally as luxe indoor mall, and the Winchester Mystery House, a very mysterious, supposedly haunted destination.
Santana Row's Hotel Valencia is a Spanish-inspired beauty
Santana Row is much more than a shopping and dining hub. Featuring three upscale apartment complexes, you can even reside on-site. If you're not a local, you can choose to make Santana Row the base of your Silicon Valley getaway at Hotel Valencia. Beaming with Mediterranean and Spanish vibes, a Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "The service, comfort, and convenience are consistently top tier, making it feel like a home away from home." Hotel Valencia offers classic rooms with a king bed or two double beds, deluxe rooms with a balcony, and several suite options.
Regardless of what you decide, you can expect a lavish stay at Hotel Valencia. In fact, this is the preferred hotel of the San Jose Earthquakes, the city's soccer club. Among the amenities are a heated pool that you can enjoy morning or night and arguably one of Santana Row's most unique dining spots, Oveja Negra. Jamón Ibérico (cured ham), seafood paella, and squid ink rice are among the menu items at this Spanish-style eatery.
Further savor this slice of España in San Jose by dining in the restaurant's dazzling outdoor courtyard. Note that Oveja Negra, which is open to non-hotel guests, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with brunch offered on the weekends. Alternatively, you could indulge in tapas and drinks at Hotel Valencia's Vbar. Reservations can be made on their website, and you can expect to pay over $250 a night at this Spanish-inspired beauty.