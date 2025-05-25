Silicon Valley's 'Rodeo Drive' Is A European-Style Boulevard With Luxe Shops, Food, And Mediterranean Vibes

Northern California's San Jose is often overshadowed by the nearby San Francisco, dubbed the "Healthiest City in America." Nevertheless, San Jose, nicknamed the Capital of Silicon Valley, has something you won't find in the iconic California city: Santana Row. Ranked as one of the city's top attractions on Tripadvisor, one reviewer on the platform referred to it as "Silicon Valley's Version of Rodeo Drive," and with good reason. Located minutes away from Downtown San Jose, Santana Row is a European-style open-air mall with luxe shops, eateries, and Mediterranean vibes. Picture blocks of impressive architecture, lined with palm trees and other greenery.

With an art deco flair, vibrant storefronts, and public seating areas, Santana Row resembles a neighborhood more than a retail center. Additionally, these intricate details will feel like you've taken a quick getaway across the globe. Take, for instance, Left Bank Brasserie. This French eatery serves dishes like steak frites and tuna tartare in a Parisian-inspired setting complete with bistro tables and vintage-inspired art. The Vintage Wine Bar serves sandwiches and charcuterie that you can pair with varieties from Italy, Spain, and other countries. However, it's the Vintage Wine Bar's old world exterior, hailing from France, that will make you stop in your tracks.

When it comes to retail therapy, Santana Row features shops like Le Labo, known for their decadent gender-neutral fragrances, and Sézane, offering high-quality Parisian-style clothing for women. If you like how this all sounds, why not book a stay at Santana Row?