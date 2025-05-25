The Weekend-Only Street Food Market In Chinatown Los Angeles With Live Music That Only Locals Know About

In a city like Los Angeles, where at any given time a seemingly overwhelming number of events are going on, it can be hard to uncover the hidden gems that somehow escape one's notice. When so many shows, festivals, exhibitions, and restaurant openings are all vying for our limited attention, it's all too easy to miss out on the small, weekly neighborhood staples that rely solely on local traffic and don't advertise more broadly. For anyone who is visiting the city and looking for a fun activity away from the tourist crowds — or for LA locals who want to get away from their usual day-off haunts and explore an under-the-radar street food market — we've found the perfect weekend option: DS Night Market.

If you happen to find yourself driving along North Broadway through Chinatown, Los Angeles, on a weekend night, it will be hard not to notice the light, music, and commotion coming from the narrow alleyways illuminated by red Chinese lanterns. Upon closer inspection, the smell of fried chicken, sweet potato, sizzling beef, and spicy curries wafts up as steam rises above grill tops, with happily fed diners tucking into their meals while others dance to music coming from a well-lit mobile stage.

Just outside of Downtown Los Angeles and south of Dodger Stadium is this weekend street food and music event series. The DS Night Market consists of a bunch of street food vendors — mostly serving Thai cuisine but also with sushi and Korean fried chicken on offer — all spread around narrow streets in the vicinity of 932 Mei Ling Way. The market runs every weekend from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Fridays feature EDM performers, Saturdays see live musicians, and Sunday nights are reserved specially for karaoke.