One Of The Best Downtown Los Angeles Areas Is A Little Tokyo With Authentic Japanese Food And Shops
As one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods for shopping and exploring, Downtown LA (DTLA) has much to offer. Amidst its skyscrapers and bustling streets, you'll find an eclectic mixture of atmospheres, represented in its various neighborhoods and districts. From the shop-lined blocks of the Fashion District to the historic marquee-lit theaters in the Broadway Theatre District, there are plenty of magical little pockets to discover within LA's urban jungle. What's even more magical is that some of its neighborhoods don't feel like California at all, possessing the power to transport visitors to faraway destinations without setting foot on a plane. Mexican culture and cuisine thrives on the historic Olvera Street, Chinese lanterns and pagoda-style buildings color the streets of Chinatown, and secret alleys lined with delis and sidewalk cafés brim with European charm near the glittering Jewelry District.
If you're dreaming of a Japanese retreat, then DTLA's Little Tokyo is a must-visit. Standing at the gateway to Little Tokyo is the Japanese Village Plaza. A hub of Japanese culture, the historic plaza flourishes with vibrant shops, Asian eateries, and seasonal festivals. If a trip to Japan isn't in the cards for you at the moment, but you want to immerse yourself in the country's rich culture and culinary delights, the Japanese Village Plaza is an authentic alternative to make all your Tokyo dreams come true.
Stroll through a wonderland of shops in the Japanese Village Plaza
If you're flying into Los Angeles International Airport, one of the cheapest ways to get around LA is the LAX Flyaway service, which will take you directly to Union Station for under $10. Situated less than a mile from the station, getting to Japanese Village Plaza from the downtown travel hub is a breeze. The plaza is bordered by First Street, East Second Street, San Pedro Street, and Central Avenue (where you'll find the public parking garage). Marking the entrance to Little Tokyo is an idyllic brick pedestrian pathway with Japanese-scripted red and white paper lanterns dangling over the plaza to greet you, lined with shops and restaurants with alfresco dining.
Shopping is one of the plaza's main charms. Find traditional Japanese artwork and handmade gifts at Blooming Art, hunt for vintage-style apparel and vinyl at Popkiller, and explore a wonderland of anime physical media at the Entertainment Hobby Shop Jungle. If you're a Hello Kitty fan, you can't miss the Sanrio store, which is well-stocked with Japanese cartoon character plushies, toys, and pastel-colored clothing. For the perfect souvenir, pop into Shinyodo Kimono and Japanese Gift, where you can browse traditional Japanese apparel, accessories, Asian trinkets, and quirky tchotchkes.
Discover culinary delights and cultural festivities in the Japanese Village Plaza
With a vibrant Asian culinary scene, Little Tokyo is home to some of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles, many of which you can bite into at the Japanese Village Plaza. Tucked into tiny quarters, Hama Sushi is beloved for its authentic Japanese cuisine. Its menu is simple and straightforward. You won't find tempura, noodles, teriyaki, or rice bowls — just fresh, high-quality sushi rolls at deliciously low prices. If you're looking for a more extensive menu, dine at Ramen Maruya, which offers an assortment of ramen dishes with house-made noodles, sushi and sashimi served with miso soup made from scratch, and mouthwatering combination boxes. For a pick-me-up, check out Cafe Dulce, which boasts creative drinks like iced blueberry matcha lattes and fresh-baked Japanese pastries. On occasion, it serves sausage donuts, a delicious marriage of sweet and savory in the form of pastry-wrapped hot dogs.
Embracing Japanese heritage, the plaza hosts an array of cultural festivities. Plan your trip in early August to check out the Nisei Week Japanese Festival, a celebration of Japanese-American culture that features local booths, family-friendly activities, educational exhibits, live entertainment, and a vibrant parade. If you visit in the spring, be sure to peep some cherry blossoms. While you won't find any in the plaza, you can take a day trip to Descanso Gardens, an underrated nature garden just outside of LA, where you'll find an idyllic Japanese garden flourishing in pink blooms each season. Before venturing off the beaten path, don't forget to explore beyond the plaza and stroll the streets of Little Tokyo, which (if you're just browsing) is one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles.