Unsettling Reasons America Is Considered One Of The Least-Safe Countries For Women Traveling Solo

In 2019, travel bloggers Asher and Lyric Fergusson created a Women's Danger Index, ranking the most dangerous places for women to travel. To compile the index, they looked at eight factors, including homicide rates, street safety statistics, and reports of gender-based violence, among others. By their calculations, the United States unexpectedly ranked 19th, making it one of the most dangerous Western countries for women travelers. "Scoring badly on street safety, non-partner sexual violence and a host of gender inequality issues makes the United States particularly bad for female travelers," the pair wrote on their website.

Travel Ladies, an app facilitating travel for single women, also created a Solo Female Travel Safety Index for its users. The U.S. ranked 68th, right below Qatar, Argentina, and Cuba. Travel Ladies' research flagged night safety, street harassment, and petty crime as concerns. Additionally, a 2018 expert survey by the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked the U.S. among the top 10 most dangerous places for women because of "the risks women face in terms of sexual violence, including rape, sexual harassment, coercion into sex and a lack of access to justice in rape cases."

Understanding why the U.S. is so unsafe for women traveling solo requires a look into some of the more unsettling and maybe oft-unspoken facets of the nation's culture.