Unsettling Reasons America Is Considered One Of The Least-Safe Countries For Women Traveling Solo
In 2019, travel bloggers Asher and Lyric Fergusson created a Women's Danger Index, ranking the most dangerous places for women to travel. To compile the index, they looked at eight factors, including homicide rates, street safety statistics, and reports of gender-based violence, among others. By their calculations, the United States unexpectedly ranked 19th, making it one of the most dangerous Western countries for women travelers. "Scoring badly on street safety, non-partner sexual violence and a host of gender inequality issues makes the United States particularly bad for female travelers," the pair wrote on their website.
Travel Ladies, an app facilitating travel for single women, also created a Solo Female Travel Safety Index for its users. The U.S. ranked 68th, right below Qatar, Argentina, and Cuba. Travel Ladies' research flagged night safety, street harassment, and petty crime as concerns. Additionally, a 2018 expert survey by the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked the U.S. among the top 10 most dangerous places for women because of "the risks women face in terms of sexual violence, including rape, sexual harassment, coercion into sex and a lack of access to justice in rape cases."
Understanding why the U.S. is so unsafe for women traveling solo requires a look into some of the more unsettling and maybe oft-unspoken facets of the nation's culture.
Gun violence and gender inequality in the U.S.
One of the biggest threats to women's safety in the U.S. is guns. According to the 2017 Small Arms Survey, U.S. civilians hold just under half of the world's firearms despite representing only 4% of the world's population. Though a survey performed by the Pew Research Center found that the majority of U.S. owners feel safer with guns, a 2013 study published in the American Journal of Public Health showed that the higher incidence of gun ownership raises the likelihood of gun violence.
A 2019 report published by Preventive Medicine estimates women in the U.S. are 21 times more likely to be killed with a gun than women in other high-income nations. Data taken from the CDC also shows an alarming rise in gun deaths for women. "While gun homicides rose 38% for men from 2018 to 2022, women experienced a 40% increase," says a recent report by the Giffords Law Center. "Women of color saw an even more disproportionate burden: gun homicides increased 19% for white women, while Black women experienced a 52% increase." These sobering statistics are part of the reason the U.S. ranks poorly when it comes to women's safety.
Additionally, a 2020 study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine also showed that gender inequality is a predictor of violence. Gender inequality research includes everything from political representation to employment, healthcare access, and life expectancy. In 2022, the U.S. ranked 44 out of 166 countries, just under Kazakhstan, on the U.N.'s Gender Inequality Index list, much better than the world average but surprisingly low for such a wealthy and powerful nation.
Safety tips for solo travel
When it comes to safety, a lot depends on the environment you're traveling in. City adventures are fun, but navigating an unfamiliar urban landscape can be tricky. When exploring a new city, it helps to have a secure landmark — like a museum or a popular restaurant — that you can head to if you need help. Seasoned travelers often have a mental checklist to ensure safety, such as avoiding dark alleyways and keeping valuables out of sight. For solo travelers, extra precautions are often required. For instance, a simple hotel trick can make it seem like you're not traveling alone, which can help divert unwanted attention.
Rural escapes require different safety measures. If you are embarking on your first solo hike, for example, have a safety checklist and a backup plan in case there is no phone coverage; help may be far away in remote areas. If crime is a concern, consider destinations noted for their security. Honolulu was recently named the world's safest city to visit, particularly for women travelers. New Hampshire was also cited as the safest state with the lowest crime rate per capita. Wherever you want to go, research and preparation are the keys to a secure travel plan.