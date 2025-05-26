One Of Oregon's Most Popular Swim Beaches Is A State Park Stunner Surrounded By Pristine Sand Dunes

The Beaver State is loaded with incredible coastal locations, like the diverse flora and fauna of Cascade Head, where sea lions bask on wave-smashed Pacific shores. It also boasts stunning roads like the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, widely considered the most breathtaking drive on the Oregon coast. It goes without saying that the state is brimming with beaches, but not all of them are on the ocean. Head inland to Cleawox Lake and you'll find a popular and beautiful destination with soft white sands, clear H2O, and dunes that shift and reshape every year.

Cleawox Lake is divided between the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and the Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park. However, the state park offers the best access points to the beach with two designated day-use areas, one on the north shore and the other closer to the sand dunes on the south shore. It's an easy detour off Highway 101, located under 10 minutes south of Florence and just over an hour's drive from Eugene.

Aside from lazing on the banks and splashing around in the water, there's stacks more adventure to be had here. Perhaps most notably, the state park is home to 47 miles of rolling sand dunes, some of which are a whopping 500 feet high. You'll also get to discover fir forests, hiking routes that weave around wooded lakesides, and year-round campgrounds where you can linger a little longer.