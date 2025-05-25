In The Middle Of California's Silicon Valley Is A Charming City With Waterfront Parks And A Trendy Downtown

For many, Northern California's Silicon Valley is viewed as a place where you can rub elbows with tech billionaires. On the other hand, this largely suburban region is where you'll find some of the Bay Area's most charming cities, like San Mateo. Located only about 30 minutes away from San Francisco, it has a trendy downtown with countless eateries you'll want to set your sights on. However, as this destination is situated on the San Francisco Bay, visitors will be delighted by San Mateo's waterfront parks. Take, for instance, Seal Point Park, where you can traverse the Bay Trail, packed with greenery and tranquil vistas.

Additionally, San Mateo is home to Coyote Point Recreation Area. With 149 acres, it has tons to do for nature and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Think hiking and bike trails, a swimming beach, and watersports. Have you ever paddleboarded on the San Francisco Bay? If not, here's your chance. Coyote Point Recreation Area has a board sports location, open Thursday to Sunday, where you can rent a stand-up paddleboard.

Those with little ones cannot miss out on CuriOdyssey, another amazing feature at Coyote Point Recreation Area. With bobcats, owls, and other creatures to view, one individual on Google described the museum as a, "Great place for kids to learn about animals and science concepts!" Admission for CuriOdyssey, which is closed Mondays, can be purchased online. Keep in mind that there is a small vehicle entry fee to visit Coyote Point Recreation Area. After visiting one of these waterfront parks, make your way to Downtown San Mateo to experience the core of this lovely, unsung city.