In The Middle Of California's Silicon Valley Is A Charming City With Waterfront Parks And A Trendy Downtown
For many, Northern California's Silicon Valley is viewed as a place where you can rub elbows with tech billionaires. On the other hand, this largely suburban region is where you'll find some of the Bay Area's most charming cities, like San Mateo. Located only about 30 minutes away from San Francisco, it has a trendy downtown with countless eateries you'll want to set your sights on. However, as this destination is situated on the San Francisco Bay, visitors will be delighted by San Mateo's waterfront parks. Take, for instance, Seal Point Park, where you can traverse the Bay Trail, packed with greenery and tranquil vistas.
Additionally, San Mateo is home to Coyote Point Recreation Area. With 149 acres, it has tons to do for nature and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Think hiking and bike trails, a swimming beach, and watersports. Have you ever paddleboarded on the San Francisco Bay? If not, here's your chance. Coyote Point Recreation Area has a board sports location, open Thursday to Sunday, where you can rent a stand-up paddleboard.
Those with little ones cannot miss out on CuriOdyssey, another amazing feature at Coyote Point Recreation Area. With bobcats, owls, and other creatures to view, one individual on Google described the museum as a, "Great place for kids to learn about animals and science concepts!" Admission for CuriOdyssey, which is closed Mondays, can be purchased online. Keep in mind that there is a small vehicle entry fee to visit Coyote Point Recreation Area. After visiting one of these waterfront parks, make your way to Downtown San Mateo to experience the core of this lovely, unsung city.
Chow down and explore Central Park in Downtown San Mateo, California
Waterfront parks are not the only thing that will impress visitors to San Mateo. The city's downtown has historical flair, with many buildings dating from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. However, San Mateo feels anything but outdated.
This destination has a colorful culinary landscape and a diverse selection of global cuisines that foodies can choose from. With roots in Japan, Taishoken dishes up Tsukemen, noodles that are dipped in broth, and ramen. One Google reviewer went as far as to say, "Trust me on this. Their ramen is not just delicious — it's heartwarming and soul-healing." And if you're looking to splurge on a fine meal, look no further than Pausa Bar & Cookery, where you can dine on items like pistachio pizza and truffle gnocchi. Whatever you choose is bound to be delicious; this Italian eatery has a Bib Gourmand award from Michelin. If you're not craving Japanese or Italian, no problem. Everything from Mexican to Mediterranean and Korean fare can be found in Downtown San Mateo.
This diversity also extends to the area's sweet treats. Tong Sui, for example, serves Chinese coconut pudding, tea, and boba, while Antoine's Cookie Shop bakes snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, and other varieties of the classic dessert. Once you've enjoyed a meal and a confection, head to downtown's Central Park for a nature walk at the gorgeously green Japanese Garden. Revel in viewing the koi fish in the ponds and appreciate the serene moments this site has to offer. While at Central Park, stop by the Marion Panaretos Rose Garden, where you can admire the blooming beauties.
There's more to discover during your time in San Mateo
As you can see, there are ample green spaces in San Mateo. Nevertheless, here's another one to include on your itinerary: Laurelwood Park. Brimming with trails, it's located a few minutes away from downtown. What makes Laurelwood Park stand out from other recreational areas in San Mateo? The views. Hike up to Sugarloaf Hill and you'll encounter panoramic vistas of the city and the San Francisco Bay. Take note that Google reviewers say to avoid Laurelwood Park after it rains, as the trails are not paved and can be muddy.
For those who are eager to discover other nearby destinations in the Bay Area, you can conveniently do so from San Mateo through public transportation, courtesy of Caltrain. Redwood City, another suburb with a burgeoning restaurant scene, and Palo Alto, "The Birthplace of Silicon Valley" that has a walkable downtown, are both less than a 20-minute ride away on the commuter rail. Purchase a ticket using the Caltrain mobile app, then hop on at the San Mateo station downtown. Likewise, you could use Caltrain to reach San Francisco in half an hour or less. All that said, San Mateo is located less than 20 minutes away from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). There are a number of chain hotels in the city where you can book a stay, including the Hampton Inn & Suites San Mateo-San Francisco Airport. On average, one night will cost under $200, and free breakfast and parking are included.