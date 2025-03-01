Situated Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A Silicon Valley Suburb With A Burgeoning Restaurant Scene
It's no secret that California's Bay Area is a foodie paradise. From an iconic late-night restaurant with a storied LGBTQ+ history and some of San Francisco's best burgers to a Bay Area brunch spot that's a luxury extravaganza in Half Moon Bay, this region puts to work locally sourced produce, fresh seafood, and world flavors. One under-the-radar community has rapidly turned into the Bay Area's most exciting foodie destination — and, it's almost exactly 25 miles from both San Francisco and San Jose.
With a population of around 80,000, Redwood City delivers natural beauty and urban amenities on the shores of San Francisco Bay. Far from your typical "bedroom community," it boasts easy access to expansive wilderness areas, a youthful vibe, and, best of all, a vibrant downtown filled with restaurants. Farm-to-table eateries, cozy trattorias, sophisticated Michelin-starred establishments, and wood-fired pizzerias are just a few of the options that make up Redwood City's culinary scene.
Once covered in towering coastal redwoods, Redwood City is no stranger to commercial booms. During the mid-1850s, loggers hauled timber from the nearby mountains to the San Francisco Bay, earning Redwood City its name. And before that, the city served as an important port during the California Gold Rush. Like many Bay Area communities, Redwood City experienced rapid growth in the 1990s and early 2000s due to an influx of Silicon Valley tech workers and money. As Palo Alto, aka "the Birthplace of Silicon Valley," developed a charming, walkable downtown brimming with shops and eateries, so did Redwood City.
Where to eat in Redwood City
Back in 2005, Redwood City only housed 87 restaurants. Nowadays, diners can choose from over 300 eateries, including over 80 in the walkable downtown area. However, it's not just the sheer number of restaurants that makes Redwood City's foodie scene stand out — it's the diversity, quality, and ambience. In fact, a large section of the downtown remains closed to vehicles and features tables beneath twinkling bistro lights on the sidewalks.
Head to Mazra for Mediterranean fare prepared over a 22-foot charcoal grill, or sample Sushi Shin's high-end omakase menu in an intimate setting. Sip craft cocktails on Timber & Salt's outdoor patio or share the 40-ounce, dry-aged Tomahawk steak. Another must-visit spot is Gourmet Haus Staudt. Founded in 1975, this local icon delivers German favorites like smoked bratwurst and jumbo pretzels in a lively beer garden. Finally, for Michelin-starred fine dining, reserve a table at Selby's.
Although Broadway and the area surrounding Courthouse Square have become a dining mecca, plenty more restaurants can be found outside the downtown area. One of Redwood City's only dining destinations overlooking the waterfront, Hurrica Restaurant transports guests to the glamorous roaring 20s. Serving elevated California cuisine with a focus on seafood, this harborside gem is a top date night option. Situated just off El Camino Real, Tacos Los Gemelos offers classic Mexican dishes like barbacoa, quesabirria, and al pastor tacos with house-made tortillas. Plus, the tomatillo salsa adds just the right kick.
Tips for vising Redwood City
The quickest way to get to Redwood City is by car. However, you can also take the Caltrain from San Francisco or San Jose. Budget between 35 and 45 minutes to reach the Redwood City Caltrain stop from either city, which drops you in the heart of downtown's restaurant district. Although there are plenty of budget and mid-range hotels along Highway 82, Redwood City is best experienced as a day trip while staying in San Francisco. It's also a popular dinner destination for travelers seeking one more great meal before a late flight out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO), about a 15-minute drive away.
If you have time, catch a concert or live show at Fox Theatre. Originally opened in 1929, this historic theater has hosted celebrities, politicians, and performers ranging from Barack Obama to B.B. King. Outdoor enthusiasts can't miss Edgewood Park & Natural Preserve. Only a 10-minute drive from downtown Redwood City, this 467-acre park offers scenic horseback riding and hiking trails through grassy fields and oak-covered hills. The best time to visit is during the spring months when the hills come alive with wildflowers.
However, if you only visit one attraction during your Redwood City trip, it should be Filoli Historic House & Garden. Dating back to the early 1900s, this opulent estate features a beautifully preserved Georgian Revival-style mansion surrounded by manicured gardens, orchards, and winding paths. Although technically in neighboring Woodside, Filoli is only a 15-minute drive from Redwood City's heart.