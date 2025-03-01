Situated Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A Silicon Valley Suburb With A Burgeoning Restaurant Scene

It's no secret that California's Bay Area is a foodie paradise. From an iconic late-night restaurant with a storied LGBTQ+ history and some of San Francisco's best burgers to a Bay Area brunch spot that's a luxury extravaganza in Half Moon Bay, this region puts to work locally sourced produce, fresh seafood, and world flavors. One under-the-radar community has rapidly turned into the Bay Area's most exciting foodie destination — and, it's almost exactly 25 miles from both San Francisco and San Jose.

With a population of around 80,000, Redwood City delivers natural beauty and urban amenities on the shores of San Francisco Bay. Far from your typical "bedroom community," it boasts easy access to expansive wilderness areas, a youthful vibe, and, best of all, a vibrant downtown filled with restaurants. Farm-to-table eateries, cozy trattorias, sophisticated Michelin-starred establishments, and wood-fired pizzerias are just a few of the options that make up Redwood City's culinary scene.

Once covered in towering coastal redwoods, Redwood City is no stranger to commercial booms. During the mid-1850s, loggers hauled timber from the nearby mountains to the San Francisco Bay, earning Redwood City its name. And before that, the city served as an important port during the California Gold Rush. Like many Bay Area communities, Redwood City experienced rapid growth in the 1990s and early 2000s due to an influx of Silicon Valley tech workers and money. As Palo Alto, aka "the Birthplace of Silicon Valley," developed a charming, walkable downtown brimming with shops and eateries, so did Redwood City.