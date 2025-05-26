Pennsylvania's Charming Suburb Offers Global Eats, Green Escapes, And Easy Pittsburgh Access

Monroeville's bustling center is full of attractions. In tribute to the iconic zombie movie filmed at Monroeville Mall, the Living Dead Museum is a self-proclaimed "celebration of zombies in pop culture," taking horror fanatics through a vast array of zombies in entertainment including a mannequin version of Michael Jackson's famous "Thriller" character.

If wholesome outings in nature are more your speed, Monroeville has you covered. There are various parks including Monroeville Community Park, which is perfect for a family outing. The park has over 125 acres of land that include trails, charcoal barbecue grills, volleyball courts, tennis courts, slides, swings, a baseball field, and basketball courts. There's also Pioneer Park which has nearly 40 acres of land that offers facilities for baseball, basketball, and picnicking.

For those craving an escape to the concrete jungle, take a day trip to Pittsburgh. Drive 25 minutes to the city or catch the Megabus in Monroeville and get dropped off in the heart of downtown at the Greyhound Bus Terminal. The bus trip takes about 35 to 45 minutes and is offered three times daily. Once in Pittsburgh, you'll have a variety of activities to choose from, such as touring the Carnegie museums, seeing a Pirates game at PNC Park, or visiting Point State Park. Just be wary of the treacherous stairways in the city, as Pittsburgh has earned the infamous title of America's "Death Stair Capital."