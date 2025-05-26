Pennsylvania's Charming Suburb Offers Global Eats, Green Escapes, And Easy Pittsburgh Access
While Pittsburgh is certainly one of the more popular cities in Pennsylvania, with attractions like the historic Monongahela Incline railway, just under 14 miles away is the hidden gem of Monroeville. With a population of under 25,000 residents, the suburb has a charming small-town feel. Monroeville offers a variety of options for adventure and a plethora of food choices. From restaurants serving up diverse international cuisine to 650 acres of parkland, Monroeville has something for everybody, not to mention easy access to the big city. Any horror fans out there? You're in luck as you can visit the the Monroeville Mall where the classic 1978 movie "Dawn of the Dead" was filmed.
To get to Monroeville, you'll want to fly into Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), located around 45 minutes from Monroeville by car. When in Monroeville, your best bet is to have your own car as there is limited public transportation options other than the buses and light rail network throughout Allegheny County.
Things to do in Monroeville
Monroeville's bustling center is full of attractions. In tribute to the iconic zombie movie filmed at Monroeville Mall, the Living Dead Museum is a self-proclaimed "celebration of zombies in pop culture," taking horror fanatics through a vast array of zombies in entertainment including a mannequin version of Michael Jackson's famous "Thriller" character.
If wholesome outings in nature are more your speed, Monroeville has you covered. There are various parks including Monroeville Community Park, which is perfect for a family outing. The park has over 125 acres of land that include trails, charcoal barbecue grills, volleyball courts, tennis courts, slides, swings, a baseball field, and basketball courts. There's also Pioneer Park which has nearly 40 acres of land that offers facilities for baseball, basketball, and picnicking.
For those craving an escape to the concrete jungle, take a day trip to Pittsburgh. Drive 25 minutes to the city or catch the Megabus in Monroeville and get dropped off in the heart of downtown at the Greyhound Bus Terminal. The bus trip takes about 35 to 45 minutes and is offered three times daily. Once in Pittsburgh, you'll have a variety of activities to choose from, such as touring the Carnegie museums, seeing a Pirates game at PNC Park, or visiting Point State Park. Just be wary of the treacherous stairways in the city, as Pittsburgh has earned the infamous title of America's "Death Stair Capital."
Where to eat and stay in Monroeville
Pennsylvania is a perfect place to find yourself when you're hungry. The Keystone State has an affinity for pizza — in fact, Philadelphia outranks Naples, Italy as the most "pizza obsessed" city of all time. Monroeville is another place to go for great eats. One of the most popular restaurants in Monroeville is the Gateway Grill, which has a mouthwatering breakfast menu of omelettes, breakfast sandwiches, fluffy waffles, and buttermilk pancakes. For lunch and dinner there are wings, steak, ribs, and a variety of salads, as well as a drink menu featuring specialty cocktails and draft beer.
If you're craving Chinese and Japanese fusion, try Taipei-Tokyo. This spot is open seven days a week and serves up everything from General Tso's Chicken to a variety of sushi rolls that include shrimp, tuna, salmon, and eel. When you're finished dining out, Moio's Italian Pastry Shop is a great spot to satisfy your sweet tooth with house-made cakes, cookies, pies, and specialty Italian pastries like Roman cannolis and ricotta tarts.
Monroeville also has plenty of cozy accommodations for an overnight getaway. The Red Roof PLUS+ is a budget-friendly inn with rooms as low as $75 per night, located just two miles away from Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Another option is the Hampton Inn, which is a little pricier with rates starting at $147 per night, however it comes with amenities like a fitness center, an indoor pool and pet-friendly rooms.