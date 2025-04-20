One East Coast American City Outranks Naples, Italy, As The Most 'Pizza Obsessed' (And It Isn't New York)

A love for doughy baked goodness smothered in tomato paste and melted cheese is about as universal as it gets. Pizza is a sought-after treat in many countries of the world, but there is one place in the U.S. that is a little more enthusiastic about its obsession. Pizza is heavy on the minds of Philadelphians — even more than their East Coast neighbors in New York and, surprisingly, even more than the dish's originators across the ocean in Italy. While Philadelphia is one of the top underrated foodie cities in America, it is almost always equated with a classic Philly cheesesteak rather than pizza. But for those who live, work, and travel within the city, nothing beats a fresh slice of pizza.

To figure out where the world's most pizza-obsessed people reside, Aussie food publication Chef's Pencil consulted a combination of Google Trends data and Italian pizza magazine 50 Top Pizza. The analyzed data details the volume of pizza-related searches broken down by country and city. Chef's Pencil analyzed all searches from the last five years. The results showed that Philadelphia marginally outranked Naples, the birthplace of pizza, with a Google search-certified pizza popularity score of 100 for Philadelphians and 99 for Neapolitans. Not too far behind was Italian city Turin with 84. After Philadelphia, the top four U.S. cities to make the list were Columbus, Boston, Indianapolis, and Chicago. Philadelphia is home to the second-largest community of Italian-Americans in the country, which might explain why it is one of the top states for pizza lovers (and makers).