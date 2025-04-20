One East Coast American City Outranks Naples, Italy, As The Most 'Pizza Obsessed' (And It Isn't New York)
A love for doughy baked goodness smothered in tomato paste and melted cheese is about as universal as it gets. Pizza is a sought-after treat in many countries of the world, but there is one place in the U.S. that is a little more enthusiastic about its obsession. Pizza is heavy on the minds of Philadelphians — even more than their East Coast neighbors in New York and, surprisingly, even more than the dish's originators across the ocean in Italy. While Philadelphia is one of the top underrated foodie cities in America, it is almost always equated with a classic Philly cheesesteak rather than pizza. But for those who live, work, and travel within the city, nothing beats a fresh slice of pizza.
To figure out where the world's most pizza-obsessed people reside, Aussie food publication Chef's Pencil consulted a combination of Google Trends data and Italian pizza magazine 50 Top Pizza. The analyzed data details the volume of pizza-related searches broken down by country and city. Chef's Pencil analyzed all searches from the last five years. The results showed that Philadelphia marginally outranked Naples, the birthplace of pizza, with a Google search-certified pizza popularity score of 100 for Philadelphians and 99 for Neapolitans. Not too far behind was Italian city Turin with 84. After Philadelphia, the top four U.S. cities to make the list were Columbus, Boston, Indianapolis, and Chicago. Philadelphia is home to the second-largest community of Italian-Americans in the country, which might explain why it is one of the top states for pizza lovers (and makers).
Where to find the best pizza in Philadelphia
There is no shortage of top quality pizza eateries to choose from in Philly. In fact, one Philadelphia pizza joint is consistently ranked among the best pizzerias in the whole world: Pizzeria Beddia. Food critics and journalists like Bon Appétit have long-hailed it as the best pizza in America. In 2024, it was named 13th best pizzeria in the world, and it was ranked the third best pizzeria in all of the U.S. according to 50 Top Pizzas' much-awaited Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World. Located on North Lee Street in the trendy Fishtown neighborhood, it boasts a hoagie room for private pizza and hoagie tasting and sells natural wines. Founded by Philadelphia native Joe Beddia, this pizza spot has become a cornerstone of the city's pizza culture.
Another must-visit spot for a top quality slice of goodness is Pizzata Pizzeria in the Fitler Square neighborhood. For a true Philly-style pizzatta (which translates to "pizza party" in Italian), you can trust this restaurant to deliver mouthwatering results while sticking to time-tested processes and recipes. The restaurant is known for its globally influenced pizza expertise since the founders — Davide Lubrano and Vinny Gallagher — have lived, trained, and even personally won awards in Italy and around the world. Even while proudly serving the pizza-loving Philly community, this is one of the many restaurants where you can enjoy a classic New York-style pizza outside of New York City. Between the crisp red and white pizzas made from naturally leavened dough and the clear touch of pizzaioli who craft with intention, it's obvious why Pizzata Pizzeria is one of the most beloved spots in the city.