California's Tasty Culinary Trail In Monterey County Offers Destination-Worthy Restaurants, Farms, And Stalls
Thanks to John Steinbeck's works, like "The Grapes of Wrath" and "Of Mice and Men," many Americans have been familiar with Monterey County's agricultural legacy since the 1930s. The Salinas Valley, where Steinbeck was born, is known as "America's Salad Bowl," and Carmel Valley (an under-the-radar wine destination perfect for avoiding the crowds of Napa) produces some of the most versatile wines in the Monterey County AVA. This region also produces two-thirds of the crop of California's official state vegetable — no, not the avocado or almond, but the beloved artichoke. Castroville, the "Artichoke Capital of the World," has established an artichoke tasting trail to showcase its premier produce, which it's grown more than anywhere else in the U.S. since the 1920s.
The Artichoke Trail, stretching from Big Sur in the south to Moss Landing up north, in many ways originated back in 1948. During a promotional tour stop in Castroville, Norma Jean Baker (aka Marilyn Monroe) became Monterey County's first Artichoke Queen. By 1959, the tradition of crowning an Artichoke Queen eventually gave rise to an annual Artichoke Festival, which now takes place every June. Today, that event is joined on the Artichoke Trail map by 40 farm stands and markets, attractions, events, restaurants, bars, and stores that prominently feature artichokes.
Discover highlights along the Artichoke Trail
The Artichoke Trail starts in Castroville, where you can snap a photo beside "The World's Largest Artichoke," a 20-foot-tall statue that's stood in the center of town since 1963. From there, you can tour Ocean Mist Farms (North America's largest artichoke grower) and try the unexpectedly delightful artichoke cupcakes at Pezzini Farms. Some of the other culinary delights along the trail include an artichoke po'boy at The Choke Coach in Castroville, an artichoke and crab quesadilla at Flaherty's Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar in Carmel-by-the-Sea, and a crispy artichoke and prosciutto sandwich at Woodward Marine Market in Moss Landing.
Down in Monterey Bay, historic Cella Restaurant and the violet-lit Pearl Hour bar both serve artichoke cocktails, perfect sundowners before heading out to Lovers Point Park, about five minutes away. There, the beach is said to feature the best sunset views in California — a claim as good as throwing hands, if the place didn't sound so darn romantic. For more fun, families can visit Gilroy Gardens, California's underrated agriculture-themed amusement park. While not exactly part of the Artichoke Trail, this Santa Clara County staple is just a 40-minute drive northeast of Castroville and features a ride called the Artichoke Dip.