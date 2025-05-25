California's Tasty Culinary Trail In Monterey County Offers Destination-Worthy Restaurants, Farms, And Stalls

Thanks to John Steinbeck's works, like "The Grapes of Wrath" and "Of Mice and Men," many Americans have been familiar with Monterey County's agricultural legacy since the 1930s. The Salinas Valley, where Steinbeck was born, is known as "America's Salad Bowl," and Carmel Valley (an under-the-radar wine destination perfect for avoiding the crowds of Napa) produces some of the most versatile wines in the Monterey County AVA. This region also produces two-thirds of the crop of California's official state vegetable — no, not the avocado or almond, but the beloved artichoke. Castroville, the "Artichoke Capital of the World," has established an artichoke tasting trail to showcase its premier produce, which it's grown more than anywhere else in the U.S. since the 1920s.

The Artichoke Trail, stretching from Big Sur in the south to Moss Landing up north, in many ways originated back in 1948. During a promotional tour stop in Castroville, Norma Jean Baker (aka Marilyn Monroe) became Monterey County's first Artichoke Queen. By 1959, the tradition of crowning an Artichoke Queen eventually gave rise to an annual Artichoke Festival, which now takes place every June. Today, that event is joined on the Artichoke Trail map by 40 farm stands and markets, attractions, events, restaurants, bars, and stores that prominently feature artichokes.