This Rarely-Visited Portuguese Region Is Known For Its Gorgeous Wild Landscapes And Prehistoric Relics

Portugal isn't short on chart-topping attractions. Visitors flock here by the thousands each year to enjoy postcard-worthy beaches like Praia da Marinha in the sun-kissed Algarve, surf some of the best waves Europe has to offer, and explore fairytale towns like Aveiro — the list goes on and on. But while the crowds stick to the sands and the cities, there's a wilder, lesser-known side to the country, and the Greater Côa Valley is a prime example.

To get here, you'll need to leave behind the popular shoreline and the bustling streets of Lisbon and head right up to the far northeastern edge of the nation. That's where the Greater Côa Valley makes its home, at the tail end of the famous and historic Douro Valley wine region, just shy of the Spanish border. The nearest major airport is in Porto, and the drive takes around 2.5 hours, going deep inland through swathes of undulating vineyards.

Most traces of humankind will drop away as you arrive, for the Greater Côa Valley is emerging as one of the centers of the rewilding movement in Portugal. The area is being established as an important link in a network of wildlife corridors that span the whole Iberian Peninsula, and there's a special focus on the conservation of major species such as wolves and raptors. Perhaps the most intriguing reminders of civilization are a series of Paleolithic carvings left by people as far back as 24,000 years ago!