An Exclusive British Columbia Lodge Is A Scenic Retreat Boasting Unmatched Panoramic Rooftop Views
If you're a passionate skier, you likely know that the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow are all out West. One such retreat is Eleven Revelstoke Lodge that goes another level — quite literally — boasting the highest vertical drop in North America, along with some of the most sweeping landscapes of Canada's snow-capped mountains. Tucked away in Revelstoke in British Columbia, the hotel is renowned for its inviting rooftop that offers picturesque vistas of Mount Begbie, an extinct volcano and uniquely shaped summit crowned by three mountain peaks. Thanks to the hotel's central location, it also gives a sneak peek of the town's bustling culture from the rooftop, which has a hot tub and cold plunge, perfect to unwind in while soaking in the scenery. Additionally, the same floor features a lounge, vinyl listening library, bar, and theater room.
Once an industrial building set up in 1911, the retreat now houses 12 well-appointed suites. With a distinctive red-brick exterior, it greets you with a cozy, home-like ambiance. Each of the rooms comes with an en-suite bathroom, TV, and minifridge. While its colorful decor and artwork keep the interiors bright, Moroccan tilework and bespoke furniture inspired by midcentury modern design bring their own charm. For those traveling with family or in large groups, the three two-story Captain Suites — with separate living rooms — provide extra space to relax and have some indoor fun. The hotel's wellness offerings include a steam room, sauna, four massage treatment rooms, and a well-equipped gym. Skiers will appreciate the gear room, with boot and glove dryers and space to stash their equipment. Additionally, downstairs, a boiler room has been converted into an intimate speakeasy, which fits only 11 guests at a time.
Warm and cozy inside, the hotel's surroundings are perfect for outdoorsy fun
Eleven Revelstoke Lodge offers a balance of solitude and exclusive high-octane adventures. The luxury lodge is only 10 minutes away from Revelstoke Ski Resort and a helipad that connects you to over 300,000 acres of expansive heli-ski terrains. British Columbia is hailed as the genesis of heli-skiing where your runs are exhilarating and challenging but equally rewarding. You can immerse yourself in heart-pounding activities, including cross-country skiing, dog sledding, and snowmobiling. When the snow melts, Revelstoke transforms into a summer playground offering mountain biking, hiking, and whitewater rafting. You can go on scenic helicopter rides, spend hours rock climbing and fly fishing, or enjoy stand-up paddleboarding under the warm sun. And once all that excitement works up your appetite, you can head to the hotel's adjacent restaurant, Quartermaster Eatery. Serving hearty and consciously-sourced dinners and breakfasts, it welcomes even non-guests for dinner service from Thursday to Monday.
The hotel is operated by Eleven, a travel company that specializes in personalized and one-of-a-kind outdoor experiences. It's among their 13 properties and focuses on small group tours, experienced guides, and destinations with varied ski terrains. Moreover, once a reservation is made, every guest is paired with an Eleven manager who designs a custom itinerary that includes exploration of the nearby, idyllic ranges of Monashees, Pinnacles, and Valhalla. The lodge is open for its winter season from late December to March, and its summer season from early June through September. In winter, nightly rates start at $11,436 for groups of one to three guests, with daily heli-skiing outings led by two guides. In the summer months, it's $236 per night for two people and breakfast. And while you're in British Columbia, you can also check out its most breathtaking mountain vista, which requires a hike or a helicopter ride to see as well as Whistler, one of Canada's best ski towns which is just as thrilling in summer as it is in winter.