An Exclusive British Columbia Lodge Is A Scenic Retreat Boasting Unmatched Panoramic Rooftop Views

If you're a passionate skier, you likely know that the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow are all out West. One such retreat is Eleven Revelstoke Lodge that goes another level — quite literally — boasting the highest vertical drop in North America, along with some of the most sweeping landscapes of Canada's snow-capped mountains. Tucked away in Revelstoke in British Columbia, the hotel is renowned for its inviting rooftop that offers picturesque vistas of Mount Begbie, an extinct volcano and uniquely shaped summit crowned by three mountain peaks. Thanks to the hotel's central location, it also gives a sneak peek of the town's bustling culture from the rooftop, which has a hot tub and cold plunge, perfect to unwind in while soaking in the scenery. Additionally, the same floor features a lounge, vinyl listening library, bar, and theater room.

Once an industrial building set up in 1911, the retreat now houses 12 well-appointed suites. With a distinctive red-brick exterior, it greets you with a cozy, home-like ambiance. Each of the rooms comes with an en-suite bathroom, TV, and minifridge. While its colorful decor and artwork keep the interiors bright, Moroccan tilework and bespoke furniture inspired by midcentury modern design bring their own charm. For those traveling with family or in large groups, the three two-story Captain Suites — with separate living rooms — provide extra space to relax and have some indoor fun. The hotel's wellness offerings include a steam room, sauna, four massage treatment rooms, and a well-equipped gym. Skiers will appreciate the gear room, with boot and glove dryers and space to stash their equipment. Additionally, downstairs, a boiler room has been converted into an intimate speakeasy, which fits only 11 guests at a time.