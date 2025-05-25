Hidden In Wyoming's Mountains Is An Undeniably Cozy, Spacious Gateway Lodge For Multiple National Parks

When you imagine the rolling hills and wilderness of the wild, wild American West, your mind might picture the Equality State, aka Wyoming. To step directly into that picture, you might look toward Moran and the Togwotee Mountain Lodge. This beautiful property is high within the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and is a great place to have a well-rounded adventure trip. It's a great spot for anyone looking to explore Grand Teton National Park, which is approximately 15 miles west, and Yellowstone National Park, with its south entrance just about 50 miles north of the hotel. The lodge features cozy and spacious rustic cabins, which are quite perfect for this type of environment. It's like what you'd see in movies or a Hallmark "Cowboy Christmas" holiday special. The interior of the cabins match the exterior with solid wood finishes and furniture, with a gorgeous backdrop of pines, mountains, and a Western sky.

The lodge has a history in the area going back to 1923, where it started as a small camping site that was eventually built up into the hotel that you can stay in today. Its name, Togwotee, carries the roots of the Native American Shoshone tribe meaning "lance thrower" or "exactly there," sometimes jotted down as "from here you can go anywhere," which is known to be a great way to describe this area.

The location of the lodge in Moran gives you so many options to travel right into the heart of some of America's iconic national parks and scenery. You'll find yourself surrounded by the mountains, lakes, geothermal pools, and other protected areas. Being truly engulfed by the national forest deepens your trip into Wyoming's vast natural setting. The atmosphere in the region and the lodge, like many of Wyoming's log cabin retreats, captures a sense of adventure mixed with coziness. Rates for this charming lodge start around $240 per night during both the summer and winter seasons.