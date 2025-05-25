The Epic Reason E-Biking On Oregon's Trails And Beaches Will Soon Become A Lot Easier
E-bike cyclists can now saddle up in the Pacific Northwest — one of the best regions for exploring nature's mountainous terrain, scenic trails, and striking oceanfronts — especially along Oregon's storied coastline. In April 2025, the state's Parks and Recreation Commission voted to lift several longstanding restrictions on where electric-assisted bikes (e-bikes) are allowed. Previously, e-bikes faced limitations on certain trails, but there's one major reason why that all changed, and it's quite simple: Oregonians seem to really love an e-bike! After all, it's sustainable and exhilarating. The rise in recreational demand has sparked a more inclusive approach to cycling. Now, riders can experience prime Oregon coast destinations featuring sweeping beaches and classic boardwalk attractions, or pedal deep into state parks where beach-lined rainforests offer more secluded adventure.
Thanks to a wave of policy updates, e-bikes are now permitted on any trail where traditional bicycles are allowed, as well as on wet sand along the ocean shore. Exceptions remain for areas with explicit restrictions, trails reserved exclusively for hiking or equestrian use, and sensitive zones like wildlife protection habitats.
With new legislation in place, there are so many more places to explore with this environmentally friendly mode of transportation. From remote coastal paths to forest-lined peaks, Oregon's landscapes are now more accessible than ever — inviting riders to go farther, longer, and with a lighter footprint.
Exciting e-biking trails along Oregon's Coast
For e-bikers, there are new territories to explore. This change unlocks a wealth of new routes, including trails that wind through coastal forests, climb into fog-draped hills, and weave past hidden waterfalls or quiet dunes. Some trails along the coast now accessible through this mode of transportation are the Cape Lookout Loop (the view is shown above), Kiwa Butte to Dinah Moe Humm, Astoria Riverwalk, and Cannon Beach to Arch Cape. If you're headed to Cannon Beach, it is important to note that there are restrictions before heading towards the trail (via Fun Cycles Cannon Beach).
According to All Trails, Cape Lookout Loop, Kiwa Butte to Dinah Moe Humm, and Cannon Beach to Arch Cape are moderately challenging, whereas Astoria Riverwalk is a good alternative for those who like an easier ride. All of these trails provide awe-inspiring views of sparkling turquoise waters, lush greenery, and rugged coastal cliffs that perfectly capture the beauty of Oregon's natural landscape. Whether you're seeking a thrilling adventure or a relaxing scenic ride, these trails now offer e-bikers an incredible way to experience the Pacific Northwest like never before.
