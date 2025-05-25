The Epic Reason E-Biking On Oregon's Trails And Beaches Will Soon Become A Lot Easier

E-bike cyclists can now saddle up in the Pacific Northwest — one of the best regions for exploring nature's mountainous terrain, scenic trails, and striking oceanfronts — especially along Oregon's storied coastline. In April 2025, the state's Parks and Recreation Commission voted to lift several longstanding restrictions on where electric-assisted bikes (e-bikes) are allowed. Previously, e-bikes faced limitations on certain trails, but there's one major reason why that all changed, and it's quite simple: Oregonians seem to really love an e-bike! After all, it's sustainable and exhilarating. The rise in recreational demand has sparked a more inclusive approach to cycling. Now, riders can experience prime Oregon coast destinations featuring sweeping beaches and classic boardwalk attractions, or pedal deep into state parks where beach-lined rainforests offer more secluded adventure.

Thanks to a wave of policy updates, e-bikes are now permitted on any trail where traditional bicycles are allowed, as well as on wet sand along the ocean shore. Exceptions remain for areas with explicit restrictions, trails reserved exclusively for hiking or equestrian use, and sensitive zones like wildlife protection habitats.

With new legislation in place, there are so many more places to explore with this environmentally friendly mode of transportation. From remote coastal paths to forest-lined peaks, Oregon's landscapes are now more accessible than ever — inviting riders to go farther, longer, and with a lighter footprint.