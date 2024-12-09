Nestled Along One Of Arkansas' Most Popular Recreational Lakes Is A Fairytale Woodland Garden
Not all fairytales take place in castles — some of them bloom in the most magical gardens. In Arkansas, you'll find one of these ethereal places 15 minutes away from Hot Springs, one of America's most unique national parks: Garvan Woodland Gardens. A 210-acre beauty that truly mesmerizes, this gem is full of opulence, energy, and serenity. And the cherry on top is the 4.5 miles of Lake Hamilton shoreline, which only amplifies the garden's splendor.
Every tale has its beginning, and Garvan Woodland Gardens is no exception. Arthur Cook, a businessman from Malvern, initially acquired the land for timber harvesting in the 1920s, but his life was cut short by a tragic accident in 1934. He left behind his wife and two daughters, including Verna, his youngest. The latter took over the family business with her husband, Patrick Garvan. Around the same time, the construction of Carpenter Dam in 1932 resulted in Lake Hamilton, which turned the area into a stunning peninsula. Verna, passionate about gardening, began cultivating the land as a hobby, which eventually became a full-fledged botanical garden. Over the years, her love for plants grew, along with the variety of plant life on the property. After Verna's passing, the University of Arkansas took over, and today, we are fortunate to walk the grounds of her grand vision.
What began as a personal dream now stands as a public treasure. The botanical paradise feels straight out of a storybook, waiting for you to write your own adventure.
Nature has a new surprise at every stop
Garvan Woodland Gardens has so many areas to explore, you might feel a little overwhelmed. A great starting point is the Weyerhaeuser Bonsai Garden, where the refreshing scent of pine will greet you. You'll also find junipers, azaleas, and other beautiful plants displayed in bonsai style. The landscape features are equally impressive, with dramatic natural elements like sandstone slabs and rugged quartzite boulders.
When you walk toward the Flowering Border, make sure to pull out your camera — this is perhaps the most colorful spot in the entire garden. During springtime, Dutch tulips take center stage. Come fall, the chrysanthemums steal the show. If you're visiting with your kids, they'll absolutely love the Evans Children's Adventure Garden. Who wouldn't want to explore the cave here or try to conquer the maze? But the real highlight is the bridge that offers an incredible view of the entire garden from above, with Lake Hamilton glittering in the background.
If you happen to hear wedding bells, they're probably ringing from Anthony Chapel, which you may want to consider when choosing the perfect venue for your destination wedding. Designed by Maurice Jennings and David McKee, this rustic-elegant location boasts a 60-foot-high roof and 55-foot-tall glass windows that invite nature inside. The oak sconces add romantic accents, while towering columns stretch toward the sky to create a spacious atmosphere. This is where you want to start your happily ever after — or at least dream about it.
Take a leisurely walk to hit the must-sees at Garvan Woodland Gardens
Take the Warren's Woodland Walk, and it will first lead you to the Camellia Trail. The winter-blooming shrubs like sasanqua and japonica line the path, with more colorful annuals and wildflowers brightening the way. Keep walking, and you'll arrive at Three Sisters of Amity Daffodil Hill, where you'll be surrounded in a sea of yellow. Blue anemones peek through here and there — a striking contrast to the daffodils. Continue your stroll and, soon enough, you'll reach Singing Springs Gorge, with the Milsap Canopy Bridge spanning across it. If you're lucky, you might even spot a deer or squirrel — a little Snow White moment for your enchanting journey.
While spring and summer deliver the most blooms, and fall transforms the garden into a space that's comparable to the best places to see foliage in the U.S., winter brings a wonderful charm. Garvan Woodland Gardens hosts its annual Holiday Lights event starting at the end of November and running through New Year's Eve. During this time, the garden opens from 4 to 9 p.m. to put on a dazzling Christmas light show. Although you can view it from a golf cart, the best way to experience it is on foot. Since this is a popular family-friendly activity, make sure to arrive early to avoid long lines of parking. The chill of winter is no match for this place — it's pure holiday spirit.