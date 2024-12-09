Nestled Along One Of Arkansas' Most Popular Recreational Lakes Is A Fairytale Woodland Garden

Not all fairytales take place in castles — some of them bloom in the most magical gardens. In Arkansas, you'll find one of these ethereal places 15 minutes away from Hot Springs, one of America's most unique national parks: Garvan Woodland Gardens. A 210-acre beauty that truly mesmerizes, this gem is full of opulence, energy, and serenity. And the cherry on top is the 4.5 miles of Lake Hamilton shoreline, which only amplifies the garden's splendor.

Every tale has its beginning, and Garvan Woodland Gardens is no exception. Arthur Cook, a businessman from Malvern, initially acquired the land for timber harvesting in the 1920s, but his life was cut short by a tragic accident in 1934. He left behind his wife and two daughters, including Verna, his youngest. The latter took over the family business with her husband, Patrick Garvan. Around the same time, the construction of Carpenter Dam in 1932 resulted in Lake Hamilton, which turned the area into a stunning peninsula. Verna, passionate about gardening, began cultivating the land as a hobby, which eventually became a full-fledged botanical garden. Over the years, her love for plants grew, along with the variety of plant life on the property. After Verna's passing, the University of Arkansas took over, and today, we are fortunate to walk the grounds of her grand vision.

What began as a personal dream now stands as a public treasure. The botanical paradise feels straight out of a storybook, waiting for you to write your own adventure.