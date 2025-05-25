One Of Minnesota's Best Hidden Gems Is An Artsy Collection Of Unique Sculptures In One Outdoor Park

Minneapolis may be the more touristy of locations in Minnesota, and understandably so. After all, the city is home to America's largest mall, a giant Midwest entertainment destination full of unique attractions. However, venture outside of that happening metropolis, and you'll come upon all kinds of nice little towns, some of which harbor some eccentric attractions. One of those is the town of Shafer, which is where the Franconia Sculpture Park resides. This park features more than 100 outdoor works scattered across its 50 acres of land, making this one of the most unique art experiences you'll ever have. Ginger Shulick Porcella, who served as the Executive Director and Chief Curator of Franconia Sculpture Park from 2019 to 2023, told CBS News that, "A lot of sculpture parks are sort of perfectly manicured landscapes with art plopped into them. Here, it's more of a discovery."

Shafer is located about an hour away from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. Minnesota is typically very cold during winter, even during spring and fall, making summer the best time to enjoy this outdoor gem. Shafer is such a small town that one of the only places to stay overnight is the Country Bed & Breakfast. Other nearby options include the Nordic Harbor lakeside retreat in Center City and the AmeriVu Inn & Suites in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Dining options are also sparse in town, though Shafer Saloon Bar & Grill and Ole's Crossroads Bar & Grill serve up plenty of tasty food and delectable drinks. There are more places to dine in nearby Center City, such as Jake's on the Lakes, Fiesta Cancun Mexican Grill, and Pizza Pub of Center City. For a true foodie destination in the state, visit this charming, tiny, and wildly underrated Minnesota community called the world's restaurant capital.