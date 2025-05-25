One Of Minnesota's Best Hidden Gems Is An Artsy Collection Of Unique Sculptures In One Outdoor Park
Minneapolis may be the more touristy of locations in Minnesota, and understandably so. After all, the city is home to America's largest mall, a giant Midwest entertainment destination full of unique attractions. However, venture outside of that happening metropolis, and you'll come upon all kinds of nice little towns, some of which harbor some eccentric attractions. One of those is the town of Shafer, which is where the Franconia Sculpture Park resides. This park features more than 100 outdoor works scattered across its 50 acres of land, making this one of the most unique art experiences you'll ever have. Ginger Shulick Porcella, who served as the Executive Director and Chief Curator of Franconia Sculpture Park from 2019 to 2023, told CBS News that, "A lot of sculpture parks are sort of perfectly manicured landscapes with art plopped into them. Here, it's more of a discovery."
Shafer is located about an hour away from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. Minnesota is typically very cold during winter, even during spring and fall, making summer the best time to enjoy this outdoor gem. Shafer is such a small town that one of the only places to stay overnight is the Country Bed & Breakfast. Other nearby options include the Nordic Harbor lakeside retreat in Center City and the AmeriVu Inn & Suites in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Dining options are also sparse in town, though Shafer Saloon Bar & Grill and Ole's Crossroads Bar & Grill serve up plenty of tasty food and delectable drinks. There are more places to dine in nearby Center City, such as Jake's on the Lakes, Fiesta Cancun Mexican Grill, and Pizza Pub of Center City. For a true foodie destination in the state, visit this charming, tiny, and wildly underrated Minnesota community called the world's restaurant capital.
Franconia Sculpture Park is a truly unique experience
There's an irony to the fact that Franconia Sculpture Park is so unknown to most people in the U.S. — heck, it may even be unknown to most Minnesotans — yet it attracts artists from across the globe. The works on display are bold and eye-catching, each one representing the ingenuity of a unique creative mind. Visitors love the unique quirkiness of the park and love that it's both an interesting and family-friendly attraction.
In addition to the many works to view, Franconia Sculpture Park is also just a great place to relax. There are numerous picnic tables, so bring some food and drinks and have yourself an artsy snack break. Feel free to bring your dog, but it must be on a leash at all times. If you're not sure you can handle walking across the sprawling grounds, you can rent golf carts for a fee, though you can't reserve them ahead of time. There's also the Franconia Commons, which has a gift shop, public restrooms, and a garden. Admission to the park is free, though donations are welcome.
Franconia is more than a sculpture park
With all of the striking works of art to view and lovely grounds to stroll upon, you'd think that these would be more than enough to spend a lovely afternoon. And yet, Franconia Sculpture Park has even more to offer visitors, like a whole bevy of events and programs. On Earth Day Volunteer Clean Up, participants get to help out with the maintenance and tidying up of the park. It's a great way for people to give back to the community and get some fresh air against the backdrop of beautiful works of art (plus, volunteers are treated to snacks and drinks). From spring through fall, Franconia Sculpture Park hosts the Art & Farmers Market on the first Sunday of the month. Many regional producers and artisans are on hand selling farm-grown vegetables and handcrafted goods.
The fine folks at the park know that summer is the best time to be outdoors in Shafer, which is why they host the Music @ Franconia concert series during the warmest period of the year. Admission is $20 per vehicle, and food trucks sell tasty bites and delicious drinks (including alcoholic libations). If you want to take a break from the heat, step inside the Mardag Gallery in the Franconia Commons to check out even more art during its rotating exhibitions. Because of the Franconia Sculpture Park alone, Shafer should be on the list of stops for everyone visiting the state. However, there's another picturesque, artsy Minnesota city that's worth exploring, too, which has a lively food scene and historic downtown.