The Cape Cod Beach Town With A Secret Phenomenon That Lets Visitors Walk For Miles At Low Tide

Each day during high tide, the water level of the tidal flats rises between 10 and 12 feet. When low tide comes, it's quite a phenomenon to see the water slowly retreat out to sea. But if there's one thing you can't miss while visiting from Brewster, Orleans, or Eastham, it's watching the marine wildlife within the tidal pools as you walk along the shore.

Because the flats are an important ecosystem for many animals, ranging from migratory birds to mollusks, there are tons of animals to look for. Clams, scallops, crabs, small fish, snails, and a variety of worms — including plumed worms. If you're lucky with your search, you can go clamming or simply stick to fishing. Of course, seeing the oyster farms up close and at work is also a thrilling experience. Because these farms are located across the flats, you can get closer and see more about the production.

Like any beach trip, be sure to pack and reapply sunscreen. Pack anything you bring in as tides change rather quickly over the course of just six hours. Remember to check the tidal schedule before you go to ensure your visit is timed accordingly. Finally, don't forget to wear footwear as there can be sharp shells and rocks that could cut your feet.