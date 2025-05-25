The Cape Cod Beach Town With A Secret Phenomenon That Lets Visitors Walk For Miles At Low Tide
Cape Cod is an iconic destination for good reason, thanks to its artsy villages and quiet, hidden towns. Located along the coast of the bay, there's a secret phenomenon that beachcombers, nature enthusiasts, and beach strollers alike will adore: the Brewster Tidal Flats. When the tide is low and the ocean retreats from the shore, the tidal flats appear, uncovering a wide swath of beach. But the beach that this temporarily uncovered area each day is far from the only reason why you should go.
This tidal flat is the largest in North America, spanning around 12,000 acres and extending nearly 10 miles along the shore. At its widest, the flats are two miles wide, exposing a stunning recreation area perfect for watching sea life inside tidal pools, looking for seashells, and even observing how oyster farms operate. Apart from these more active pastimes on the flats, many people simply enjoy going for a walk to take in the expansive marine plain. Let's take a closer look at what to see along the Brewster Tidal Flats and what you need to know before you go.
What to see and know before you go to the Brewster Tidal Flats
Each day during high tide, the water level of the tidal flats rises between 10 and 12 feet. When low tide comes, it's quite a phenomenon to see the water slowly retreat out to sea. But if there's one thing you can't miss while visiting from Brewster, Orleans, or Eastham, it's watching the marine wildlife within the tidal pools as you walk along the shore.
Because the flats are an important ecosystem for many animals, ranging from migratory birds to mollusks, there are tons of animals to look for. Clams, scallops, crabs, small fish, snails, and a variety of worms — including plumed worms. If you're lucky with your search, you can go clamming or simply stick to fishing. Of course, seeing the oyster farms up close and at work is also a thrilling experience. Because these farms are located across the flats, you can get closer and see more about the production.
Like any beach trip, be sure to pack and reapply sunscreen. Pack anything you bring in as tides change rather quickly over the course of just six hours. Remember to check the tidal schedule before you go to ensure your visit is timed accordingly. Finally, don't forget to wear footwear as there can be sharp shells and rocks that could cut your feet.
How to reach Brewster and where to stay
The nearest airport to Brewster is Boston Logan International Airport, a two-hour drive away. While you can take the train from Boston (after exploring the city's historic downtown trail) to Brewster, it requires four hours to complete. Therefore, it's quickest and most convenient to simply rent a car and drive to the town on Massachusetts' peninsula.
While it is free to visit the beach, you will need a parking permit to access it. Visitors can purchase a daily pass for $20, while those who live closer (but are not local) can buy an annual parking pass for $150. So, don't forget to factor in parking.
Visitors will find a wide range of hotels and boutique inns in and around Brewster. A few options include Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, Wequassett Resort & Golf Club, and Brewster by the Sea Inn. With nightly rates ranging from $200 to $500, expect to spend between $400 and $1,000 on a weekend trip.