This Unique Colorado Inn Blends A Rustic Glamping Experience With An Old-School Drive-In Theater

The Frontier Drive-Inn comes alive after sunset when the vintage neon sign glows at the entrance and the skies light up with stars. The main attraction, of course, is the old drive-in theater, complete with its refurbished original screen and upgraded audiovisual equipment. Movie screenings happen on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from May through October, with schedules posted online.

Instead of pulling up in a car, you'll take a seat on the provided outdoor furniture on the lawn, and the staff serves complimentary popcorn during the show. Note that all film screenings are dependent on the weather and subject to change. Though there's no restaurant or bar on-site, guests are welcome to use the shared kitchen at the Frontier Snackbar, which stays open from early morning through late at night.

Most travelers arrive at Frontier Drive-Inn by car. If you're looking to fly in and rent a car, the closest major airport is Denver International, about a four-hour drive away. For more road trip ideas in the area, check out this itinerary through Colorado's loveliest small mountain towns or this scenic route that hits Colorado's most breathtaking beaches and state parks, perfect for summertime.