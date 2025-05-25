A Renowned Trail In The Heart Of The Midwest Unveils Striking Masterpieces Crafted By A Visionary Architect

One of the world's best-known architects, Frank Lloyd Wright, gave us grandiose, iconic landmarks like the Guggenheim Museum in New York and Fallingwater in the Pennsylvania mountains. Though you'll find his work all over the country, there's something special about seeing it in his birth state, Wisconsin, whose gentle hills and vast prairies inspired much of his style. If you're a fan of the architect, you can't miss the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, a driving adventure through nine of his creations.

Wright's work is not meant to be seen in a rush, so dedicate at least three days to this trail. Spend day one between Racine and Milwaukee. In Racine, you'll see some of the architect's contributions to industrial design at the SC Johnson Administration Building. The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread (also in Racine) and the Burnham Block in Milwaukee display two different but equally effective approaches to personal housing. Head to Madison on the second day, where two grandiose community centers (Monona Terrace and the First Unitarian Society Meeting House) showcase a genius use of natural light and geometric figures. On the final day, you'll drive to Spring Green and Richland Center. Your first stop in this region will be the most important one on the trail: the UNESCO-listed Taliesin, Wright's former home. If you have the time, spend a day exploring this house. Otherwise, visit the Wyoming Valley School before driving west to the A.D. German Warehouse in Richland Center.