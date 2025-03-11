First Timer's Ultimate Guide To Navigating Coachella

For two weekends in April, over 100,000 people a day head to the Southern California desert for one reason: Coachella. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — more commonly known as just Coachella — is one of the most famous music festivals in the world. The festival takes place over two weekends in Indio, a city in the Coachella Valley, and is a major cultural event. Not only is it a big deal in the music world, but it also blends in art and fashion for the ultimate cool factor. For millions around the world, experiencing Coachella is a real bucket list item.

Going to Coachella for the first time can be overwhelming as there is so much going on. The festival has a huge lineup of artists spread out on multiple stages over three days, and no matter whether your jam is alternative rock or electronic music, there's something in the lineup for you; you just need to figure out where and when. The weather is challenging as it can get brutally hot during the day and cold at night. Between figuring out where to stay and how to get to the venue, there's quite a bit of planning involved. If you're a first-timer to Coachella, the guide below will help you plan your trip and navigate the festival itself during the day. From what to eat inside the festival, what to pack, and how you should get there, we've got you covered.