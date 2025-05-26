The Best Ways To Thank Your Park Rangers And Make Their Day
If you love nature and are in the United States, one of the best options to explore green spaces is by venturing into a national or state park. Officially, there are 63 national parks in the country and nearly 7,000 state parks. Almost all of these outdoor preserves have their own park rangers who help maintain the area, enforce park rules, and inform guests about different aspects of the park.
Although rangers perform crucial tasks and help improve the overall guest experience, the job can often be thankless, tiring, and relatively low-paying. Typically, park rangers choose this career path because they have a deep appreciation of wildlife and nature, and the job offers various intangible benefits, such as incredible views and insider access to some of the most beautiful spots in the world.
Nevertheless, being a park ranger can be tough, so it's imperative that you show your appreciation for their work. Before your next outdoor adventure, here are five tried-and-true methods to demonstrate how much their work means to you.
Ask for recommendations
Most park rangers are quite passionate about their parks, striving to know every detail about them. This includes a hyper-knowledge of different trails, scenic views, and hiking areas. So, if you're trying to maximize your park experience, the best person to ask for recommendations is a park ranger. Not only will you get insider details about where to find the best hiking trails or experience the most breathtaking views, but you'll also be able to appreciate how much the ranger cares about their park. There's something special about seeing someone explain their passion in detail.
But asking for recommendations is just the beginning. To really make a ranger's day, regaling them with stories of the incredible scenery and wildlife you encountered can make a huge difference. Confirming that their recommendations were worthwhile is like giving them a big pat on the back, and it's almost guaranteed to put a smile on their face.
Handwritten notes and food can go a long way
One of the simplest and most effective ways to show your gratitude is to actually say "thank you." However, if you really want to make a meaningful impact, thank-you notes are worth their weight in proverbial gold. Taking the time to handwrite a note shows you really care about their efforts at the park. Even better, you can call out the ranger by name and explain how they made your visit so special.
While it may be tempting to bring some really great gifts to your favorite park ranger, most rangers can't accept them if they have a significant dollar value. According to National Park Service guidelines, gifts worth more than $20 are generally prohibited, with an annual gift limit of $50 worth per year. Cash is also off the table, so don't even try. That said, snacks are typically acceptable and don't count toward the gift limit. Plus, if you're already getting into national parks for free, you're still saving money and putting smiles on faces.
Additionally, your thanks shouldn't just be reserved for park rangers. There's a whole host of staff members who help make state or national parks run smoothly, including janitors, maintenance staff, and retail workers. A small "thank you" can remind them that their work is appreciated. Finally, don't forget your manners. A well-placed "please" can count for a lot when searching for recommendations, asking questions during a presentation, or inquiring about park rules.
Attend talks and hikes (and ask plenty of questions)
One of the biggest parts of being a park ranger is acting as an informative guide for guests. Rangers often explain much of the history and background of the park, including the geological timeline of the area, historical events that impacted the park, and what visitors can expect when exploring on their own. Sometimes, rangers even lead hikes to specific viewing areas of the park, providing crucial insight to make the experience even more meaningful.
Unfortunately, in many cases, this valuable information falls on deaf ears. Rangers run through their scripted spiel over and over again every day, and many often react with mixed bemusement and disinterest. With that in mind, a great way to help give a ranger a boost is to show that you're actively listening and engaged with the subject matter. Ask pointed questions and follow-ups so the ranger can showcase their deep knowledge and understanding of the park. The purpose of these hikes and demonstrations is to teach, and there's nothing better than seeing people take a genuine interest in the topic.
Help maintain the park if possible
For many, the primary reason to visit a state or national park — and yes, there is a difference — is to experience the raw beauty and majesty of nature. If you want to do more than just hike a trail or walk through a visitor center, you can always participate in a volunteer program at the park. Parks are always looking for volunteers to supplement the work of rangers, so having a few extra hands to help out is always appreciated. Plus, you get the added perk of seeing areas of the park that aren't open to the public.
However, if becoming an official park volunteer doesn't appeal to you or you happen to be visiting from out of state, there are still other ways you can lend a hand during your time in the wild. Some examples include picking up improperly discarded trash, cleaning tables or other surfaces left cluttered, straightening stacks of brochures, and more. You can also try asking park rangers if you can help with anything.
According to one Reddit thread, another somewhat unorthodox option is to bring cleaning-related supplies with you to the park. This may include trash bags or toilet paper. Restocking bathrooms and visitors' centers can be tough, and the park may not always have enough supplies on hand. So, bringing a few with you can alleviate the burden.
Donate to your favorite park
Although one can argue that the National Park Service (NPS) provides essential duties in managing and preserving America's landscape, the department often has to endure budget shortfalls. Overall, national parks get funding from various sources, including federal grants, park fees, and donations. In 2024, NPS reported that the department was facing a shortfall of over $23 billion, meaning most locations are struggling to keep up with basic services and repairs.
So, one of the best ways to show a park ranger how much you care is to donate to your favorite park(s). According to NPS guidelines, rangers are not allowed to solicit donations (except in a few specific instances), so you'll never hear a ranger ask you for money. However, if you have questions about how you can donate to the park, rangers are more than happy to provide additional information.
Even small donations can add up to a big amount. Overall, private donations have increased in recent years, giving parks and rangers the tools they need to maintain these gorgeous natural spaces. If you can encourage others within your social circle to donate, you can have a profound and positive impact on both your favorite park and your favorite ranger.