The Best Ways To Thank Your Park Rangers And Make Their Day

If you love nature and are in the United States, one of the best options to explore green spaces is by venturing into a national or state park. Officially, there are 63 national parks in the country and nearly 7,000 state parks. Almost all of these outdoor preserves have their own park rangers who help maintain the area, enforce park rules, and inform guests about different aspects of the park.

Although rangers perform crucial tasks and help improve the overall guest experience, the job can often be thankless, tiring, and relatively low-paying. Typically, park rangers choose this career path because they have a deep appreciation of wildlife and nature, and the job offers various intangible benefits, such as incredible views and insider access to some of the most beautiful spots in the world.

Nevertheless, being a park ranger can be tough, so it's imperative that you show your appreciation for their work. Before your next outdoor adventure, here are five tried-and-true methods to demonstrate how much their work means to you.