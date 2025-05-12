This Challenging But Rewarding Adirondacks Trail Boasts Dazzling Lake Views From A Pristine Perch

Outside of the sprawling wilderness of Alaska, America's largest state park is New York's Adirondack Park with its near-endless natural beauty. Located in the scenic Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Adirondack Park's 4.8 million acres of sublime mountain scenery have more amazing destinations than you can fit into a single trip. Alongside popular vacation stops like Lake Champlain, the Adirondacks also contain hidden gems like the sprawling Cranberry Lake. And, if you're looking for scenic viewpoints, Adirondack Park has some of the best on the East Coast, none more stunning than the pristine observation perch you'll find at the gorgeous Treadway Mountain.

Treadway Mountain reaches an elevation of over 2,200 feet above the surrounding Adirondack Park forests. This altitude is a bit lower than the nearby Pharoah Mountain (not to mention the Adirondack high point at the 5,344-foot Mount Marcy). But, as with so many things in life, quantity in this case is much less important than quality. And, when it comes to quality views and unforgettable experiences, Treadway Mountain ranks among the best stops in Adirondack Park.

Treadway Mountain sits within the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness, a 46,283-acre area of Adirondack Park that is particularly rich in beautiful lakes and ponds. While individual bodies of water like Putnam Pond and the area's namesake Pharaoh Lake offer memorable visits on their own, the entire area also features a spectacular tableau of Adirondack beauty when seen from the elevated perch atop Treadway Mountain. Many experienced hikers believe that Treadway Mountain has the best overall views of the Pharoah Lake Wilderness, even better than the taller Pharoah Mountain. This is thanks to the mountain's hefty 824-foot prominence combined with a relatively unobstructed summit, allowing for breathtaking panoramic views unsullied by too many trees or excessive overgrowth.