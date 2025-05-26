Situated Along The Gulf Of Mexico Is A Sleepy Beach Town Famous For Flamingos And Incredible Restaurants

If you're only heading to Celestún for the day, then you'll want to arrive early. The wildlife within the biosphere reserve is most active in the early morning, and the majority of tours will set off before sunrise. There's a bit more flexibility if you decide on a powerboat tour, but if you're opting for an adventurous kayaking trip, then it's likely you'll have set off by 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. Tickets can be bought online, or you can go down to the pier for a slightly better deal. At the time of writing, trips can cost between $110 to $180, depending on how long you want to spend on the water, if you're hiring a guide, or what style of boat you take.

On your tour, you can see the flora and fauna of the region, including herons, kingfishers, crocodiles, and flamingos. From April to July, and October to February, is when you'll see the most of these feathered friends. The mangrove swamps are a vital part of the ecosystem, protecting the wildlife and the lands and can sometimes look extraterrestrial. Dense, twisting branches and ochre colored water will suddenly open up to crystal blue lagoons, like the Ojo de Agua, where you can take a dip. Tours will also regularly stop at one of Yucatan's vibrant pink lagoons, full of wildlife and unforgettable views.

On the opposite side of town is the beach. It's a beautiful stretch of sand covered in gorgeous shells. If you spend an evening there, you will be treated to one of the Gulf of Mexico's (also referred to as the Gulf of America) famous sunsets and could even spot pelicans diving or dolphins jumping.